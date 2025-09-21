Sainz dismisses Mercedes link after Baku front row

Carlos Sainz has denied speculation that he could be in line for a shock Mercedes move, despite grabbing second on the grid in Baku in his Williams.

Dropped by Ferrari for 2025, the Spaniard has endured a tough debut season at Williams but made the most of Saturday’s chaotic, red-flag-disrupted qualifying to join Max Verstappen on the front row.

"I've already found myself on the front row many times, so maybe that's why I'm less excited than I should be," he told Canal Plus. "In my opinion, this is where I deserve to be and where the team should be, but I don't want it to be about a crazy qualifying, but for it to be about Williams' proper place in the future."

Speaking to Sky Italia, Sainz added: "I'm happy, it was a difficult day where we couldn't make mistakes. Proud to be in second place, I came to Williams to bring them back to the front. Now we have to learn, also for next year."

With Mercedes reportedly weighing up options for struggling rookie Kimi Antonelli, reports suggested Sainz could be a candidate to partner George Russell while Antonelli is shipped off on loan, but the 31-year-old dismissed the talk.

"I have a contract with Williams, no-one has called me," Sainz insisted. "These are just rumours."