Russell signs multi-year Mercedes deal with 2027 flexibility

What Mercedes described as a driver pairing “into 2026” is in fact a multi-year contract for George Russell, but one built around flexibility and exit clauses on both sides.

After months of delay linked to negotiations with Russell, Mercedes finally confirmed that the Briton will continue alongside rising star Kimi Antonelli.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the announcement was never in doubt but required careful handling.

“Confirming our driver lineup was always just a matter of when, not if,” Wolff said. “We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly, and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy.”

While the team statement implied a short-term deal, reports from Auto Motor und Sport, De Telegraaf and Bild all agree that the agreement runs beyond 2026.

The German press describes it as a “multi-year” arrangement with clauses designed to preserve Mercedes’ ability to react quickly to driver-market changes, including the potential availability of Max Verstappen for 2027.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, talks with Russell became a “stalemate” as the 27-year-old sought both a pay rise and long-term security, while Wolff insisted on maintaining post-2026 flexibility.

“Everything seems to be up in the air for the period after that,” the magazine wrote, adding that it would be “very surprising if there weren’t exit options after 2026.”

The outlet compared the structure to Lewis Hamilton’s final Mercedes contract, officially a two-year deal that ultimately allowed him to activate a clause and leave for Ferrari.

De Telegraaf also called Russell’s agreement a “multi-year extension,” while Bild reported his salary will increase to about €25m per season, again including “exit clauses” similar to Hamilton’s.

The new deal ensures Mercedes’ driver stability through the introduction of F1’s sweeping 2026 regulations, while leaving room for major moves in 2027.