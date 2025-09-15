Montezemolo claims Ferrari trying to erase his legacy

Luca di Montezemolo has accused Ferrari of attempting to write him out of the company’s history.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to promote a new documentary about his career, the 78-year-old said the Italian team has deliberately distanced itself from his successful tenure at the helm.

“There’s something broken that still hasn’t been mended between you and Ferrari,” the interviewer suggested, pointing out that Montezemolo was barred from filming at Maranello and that his images have been removed from the official museum.

“I also say it in the film - jealousy of the past is a bad thing,” Montezemolo responded.

The former president, who guided Ferrari through the Schumacher championship era before being pushed out in 2014, has become a frequent critic of the modern team. He maintains that Ferrari continues to suffer from a lack of leadership and clear direction.

“Today there’s no leadership and, above all, there’s no soul,” he said. “I don’t know (Frederic) Vasseur and I don’t criticise him, but I see a lonely man. Too many changes - the team needs stability. I remember when Fiat wanted me to fire Todt, but I refused. I said, ‘If he leaves, I’ll leave too.’”

Ferrari has so far declined to comment on Montezemolo’s latest claims.