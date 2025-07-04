Lewis Hamilton says no rush for ‘F1’ movie sequel

© Getty Images

Jul.4 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has poured cold water on speculation about a sequel to the new F1 feature film starring Brad Pitt. The much-anticipated movie has now been seen by millions of fans and general audiences worldwide — but early reviews have been mixed. "The film offers plenty of adrenaline, but also plenty of kitsch," reported Swiss newspaper Blick. "And a few jarring scenes. "The story is superficial, cheesy, and predictable. And for all Formula 1 fans, the bitter aftertaste remains that many key scenes are totally unrealistic." Despite the criticism, F1 has grossed nearly $170 million globally so far, making it Apple Original Films’ most successful theatrical release — though still short of recouping its substantial budget. Hamilton’s production company, Dawn Apollo Films, played a key role in the film’s creation, with the seven-time world champion also advising on authenticity and racing accuracy. Rumours of a sequel have already begun circulating, but Hamilton sounded a note of caution when asked at Silverstone. "I wouldn't rush into anything," the Ferrari driver told DPA. "That would be the worst thing we could do. "Most sequels are much worse than the original anyway. It's been four years of work, so now we should let it simmer for a bit." Still, when asked whether talks about a follow-up might already be happening behind the scenes, Hamilton didn’t entirely deny it. "If they were, I wouldn't say," he smiled.]]>

GMM F1 Written by

