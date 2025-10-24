Leclerc defends Ferrari staff as online ridicule grows

Charles Leclerc says he remains fully confident in Ferrari’s personnel despite a season of frustration that has turned the legendary team into an online punchline.

Charles Leclerc says he remains fully confident in Ferrari’s personnel despite a season of frustration that has turned the legendary team into an online punchline.

While Leclerc reached the podium in Austin, a run of missed chances and inconsistent pace has left Ferrari lagging behind its rivals, sparking a wave of social media memes and calls for sweeping changes at Maranello, but the Monegasque driver insists the solution lies within the existing structure.

"We're not where we want to be yet," he said in Mexico. "But I feel the right people are in the right places. That gives me confidence for what's to come."

"I know the people and I know how hard we're working to improve our processes and ways of working," he added. "New people are also joining the team, bringing a fresh perspective and different approaches, and that gives me a lot of optimism for the future."

Leclerc acknowledged that the next major regulation shift in 2026 could be a crucial moment for Ferrari’s resurgence. "Next year will be a very important turning point," he said. "But I'm optimistic because I know the team, I know the people, and I know we're heading in the right direction."

He explained that Ferrari’s recent dip in performance comes down to development strategy rather than lack of effort. "Some of our competitors have found a bit more speed with recent upgrades, but that was to be expected," Leclerc said.

"We haven't introduced any new components, while others have. That's a choice – one that I hope will pay off at the start of next year. We know what we need to do, and I believe the decisions we make now will put us back in contention for victories."

Leclerc revealed that the team’s stronger showing in Austin came from subtle refinements rather than a major overhaul. "We certainly didn't completely overhaul the car," he said. "In the end, it was just small changes in the setup and the way we warm up the tyres, which we know are very sensitive this year."

He also credited Ferrari’s bold strategy call to start on soft tyres. "On the grid, I discovered I was the only one at the top with them," Leclerc recalled. "At that point I started to wonder if it wasn't the wrong decision. "It turned out to be the right choice, and it makes me happy to know that we were the only ones to think of that strategy. That's how you make the difference."