Keke Rosberg admits health has declined

Formula 1 world champion Keke Rosberg has admitted he is no longer in good health.

The 76-year-old Finn won the 1982 title, but today he may be better known to younger fans as the father of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

When Apu magazine sent a reporter to Keke's Monaco apartment building for an interview, the receptionist seemed surprised.

"Nico?" she asked. "No, Keke," came the reply. "Oh, Keke!"

Rosberg was once a visible figure in the F1 world — not only grooming his son Nico for stardom, but also mentoring fellow Finn Mika Hakkinen in his early career.

However, in recent years, he's retreated from public view and turned down most media requests.

He now admits that his health has been poor for quite some time.

"The corona (covid) period was a bit confusing," Rosberg said. "Whether this was caused by isolation or whether there was some kind of post-corona disease, I'm not sure."

Rosberg said it's been difficult to adjust to the change.

"I used to have a list of things that still need to be done," he said. "I still have one now, but it's a list of things that can no longer be done."

In a related story, another former F1 champion, Jody Scheckter, has revealed his own off-track challenge — one that has nothing to do with health.

The 1979 title winner, now 75, told Corriere della Sera that he can't currently drive on public roads because he doesn't have an Italian driver's license.

The South African moved to Italy 18 months ago, but now faces the same challenge as any new resident — passing the test.

"I chose Italy as my country â€“ this is where I want to live," said the former Ferrari driver.

"The problem is that I speak very poor Italian. I can't possibly pass the test."