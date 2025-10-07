Hamilton stands by Ferrari as Italian media turns on Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton insists he still has faith in Ferrari despite the team’s deepening struggles and growing criticism in Italy.

After a punishing weekend in Singapore – where he was penalised for driving off-track with failing brakes and publicly criticised by Fernando Alonso – the seven-time world champion took to Instagram to defend his team.

"The media headlines only tell one story - one where we don't get things quite right, or things don't go our way," he wrote. "But what I have been focused on is the other story - how this team responds when things go wrong, how we get back up and go again."

Hamilton said he remains "really proud" of Ferrari’s effort, though teammate Charles Leclerc admits morale is fragile. "At the moment, Lewis and I feel like passengers," Leclerc said. "We can't get any more out of this car. "

You come with high expectations and don't see any progress. It takes a lot of energy, but it doesn't demotivate me - it drives me to turn this situation around."

Veteran journalist Leo Turrini captured the frustration in Quotidiano, writing: "This Ferrari not only fails to live up to tradition - the worst thing is there's no sense of a turning point. Hamilton and Leclerc's frustration is a terrible sign. F1 has never been more popular, and the most famous brand on earth is fading into the background. It just can't go on like this."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted to Blick that Ferrari has slipped backwards. "We're suddenly one step behind our rivals. The results aren't coming, and the sources of error are piling up, so we have to improve everywhere."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport writer Luigi Perna, "Eighteen races without a podium - a career low for Hamilton. The team hasn't won in almost a year, and its 22-race drought is one of the longest in Ferrari history."

Former Benetton F1 chairman Alessandro Benetton told Corriere dello Sport that Ferrari’s revival depends on leadership and inspiration. "Winning teams almost always start with a champion who inspires the organisation," he said. "That's what Ferrari needs again."

Meanwhile, former world champion Jenson Button warned: "With the new rules, we'll either see the best Lewis, or someone who hangs up his helmet."