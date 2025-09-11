Ferrari rocked as Zimmermann defects to Audi

Ferrari’s 2026 campaign has been dealt a heavy setback, with long-time engine guru Wolf Zimmermann and his deputy Lars Schmidt set to leave Maranello for Audi.

Zimmermann, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2014 at the behest of then-technical chief Mattia Binotto, was instrumental in the Scuderia’s hybrid-era power units.

He was also the lead architect of the upcoming 2026 engine and previously designed the highly regarded “Superfast” unit. Il Corriere della Sera described him as “a genius with long, rock-star-like hair,” stressing that his and Schmidt’s departures come at a particularly sensitive juncture.

“With two notable departures just months before the new 2026 regulations come into force, it’s a delicate period for the department headed by Enrico Gualtieri,” wrote journalist Daniele Sparisci.

La Repubblica went further, labelling Zimmermann “the father of Ferrari engines,” and confirming that both men will now rejoin Binotto at Audi, which will formally debut as a works team next season with its own German-built power unit.

Ferrari maintains the exits are amicable and part of routine staff turnover, pointing to fresh recruits from Alpine and Mercedes joining Gualtieri’s group. Yet the timing is uncomfortable, as speculation swirls that Mercedes has already stolen a march in developing the new 50-50 hybrid formula.

Respected columnist Leo Turrini suggested the episode leaves room for doubt. “The split is news that lends itself to conflicting interpretations,” he wrote in Quotidiano Nazionale. “Either there is disappointment in the Ferrari 2026 engine, or Binotto simply convinced them to follow him to Audi. Winning helps you win, when you lose, the rumours overflow.”

Team principal Frederic Vasseur has downplayed the impact, insisting staff turnover is part of Formula 1’s normal cycle. Even so, reports indicate Ferrari has yet to complete full bench testing of its 2026 power unit, with only three months until the FIA’s homologation deadline.

Adding to the momentum behind Audi’s project, the team announced a new partnership with Adidas, which from 2026 will sponsor and supply both Audi and Mercedes.