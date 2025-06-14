Ferrari boss Vasseur admits no contact extension yet

Frederic Vasseur has confirmed that his current Ferrari contract has not yet been renewed beyond the end of 2025.

The Frenchman responded with visible and audible anger in Montreal to recent reports from Italian media outlets Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, which claimed Ferrari may be considering a change in team leadership. “I don’t want to waste time on it,”

Vasseur told Sky Italia, after expressing similar anger during the official FIA press conference.

“Journalists don’t decide who we replace. This kind of reporting only damages the team’s focus and creates unnecessary tension.”

Vasseur made it clear that personal criticism doesn’t bother him, but when the broader team is dragged into speculation, it becomes a problem.

“The attacks on me aren’t the issue - I get angry when they attack the team,” he said.

Pressed on his contractual status, the 57-year-old acknowledged that discussions are still pending, with his initial three-year deal reportedly set to expire on December 31.

“We still have time to discuss it,” Vasseur said. “There’s time.”

Despite the swirling rumours, support for Vasseur has poured in from across the paddock. Williams boss James Vowles described him as “an incredibly good leader” and praised Ferrari’s current trajectory.

“I have all the respect in the world for Fred and what he’s doing at Ferrari,” Vowles said.

“They are competitive and moving forward.” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also publicly backed the Ferrari team boss.

“Leave Frederic Vasseur alone,” he told L’Equipe. “He’s doing a great job and needs to remain focused and strong. I told him directly - and now I say it publicly - I believe in him.

“He must not fall into the trap of weakening under these attacks. Let him work in peace. That’s how Ferrari will return to the top.”

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes the speculation is not without basis.

“For me, this feels like deja vu,” he told Sky Deutschland. “Before my brother (Michael) became world champion with Ferrari, Jean Todt was under similar pressure.

“That’s just how Italy is - the expectations are enormous. From what we know, Fred signed a three-year deal. Now the question is whether it gets extended or not.”