Encouraging update on Schumacher’s condition

A respected French journalist has hinted there may finally be "a positive sign" in Michael Schumacher's long and secret recovery, as Max Verstappen pays tribute to the seven-time world champion’s lasting influence.

A respected French journalist has hinted there may finally be "a positive sign" in Michael Schumacher's long and secret recovery, as Max Verstappen pays tribute to the seven-time world champion’s lasting influence.

Almost twelve years have passed since Schumacher’s life-changing skiing accident, and his condition remains closely protected by his wife Corinna and their family, but L’Equipe reporter Stefan L’Hermitte told RTL that there are small but encouraging hints of progress.

"I wouldn't say he's well, but maybe he's improving a little," L’Hermitte said. "Basically, we don't know anything. The only real news comes from his family, and that’s always very important, because the news that comes from them is the most reliable."

He referred to a recent charity event organised by Sir Jackie Stewart, at which Schumacher reportedly contributed an "MS" autograph, the first such gesture linked to him in years.

"His wife was holding his hand? We don't know exactly," L’Hermitte added. "But it’s the first time we’ve had a positive sign, almost a sign of life."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen - whose father Jos Verstappen was close friends with Schumacher - has spoken about his admiration for the Ferrari legend in The Road Rat.

"For me, Michael Schumacher is a driver who always worked hard, someone who gave everything he had. There were no compromises. Winning was the only thing that mattered," said the four-time world champion.

"Compared to many other drivers, he was also ahead of his time in terms of fitness. He really took care of himself and always made sure he was in top form. And he did that without excuses. All these things combined made Michael a fantastic driver."

Verstappen also recalled Schumacher’s warmth away from the circuit. "He and my father were friends. We sometimes went on holiday together, and we still have video footage from that time. They’re wonderful memories," he said.

"I love that Michael was a true family man. On the track, he was incredibly focused, purely on performance, but when he got home, he took good care of his family. That was beautiful to see, an example of how you can live your life."