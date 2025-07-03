Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Yokohama FC and Yokohama F Marinos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Yokohama FC and Yokohama F Marinos meet in another edition of the fierce Yokohama derby when they go head to head at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in round 23 of the J1 League on Saturday.

Both sides, who have failed to taste victory in the league since May, head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result as they find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings.



Match preview

Yokohama FC were left with a bitter taste of “what could have been” in their bid to stop the rot last Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Tokyo FC when the two sides squared off at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Having led for most of the game through Solomon Sakuragawa’s fourth-minute strike, the visitors capitulated in clutch time as Motoki Nagakura netted in the 85th minute to level matters before Masato Morishige completed the Tokyo comeback with the last significant kick of the tie.

With that result, Yokohama FC have lost each of their last four J1 League matches and have managed just one point from five games since scraping a 1-0 victory over Shonan Bellmare at the Lemon Gas Stadium on May 17.

While results in the league have been nothing to write home about in recent weeks, Shuhei Yomoda’s men have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the J. League Cup courtesy of a thrilling 5-4 aggregate victory over Cerezo Osaka in June while reaching the third round of the Emperor’s Cup.

With just a third of the season left to go, Yokohama FC currently sit 18th in the J1 League table with 19 points from 22 games, level on points with 19th-placed Albirex Niigata and four points away from safety.

As for their local rivals Yokohama F Marinos, they find themselves with just 15 points and rooted to the bottom of the standings heading into the business end of the season, having secured a ninth-placed finish last term.

The Marinos have managed just three wins from their 22 league matches while losing 13 so far and this has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have allowed the second most goals this term (32).

Yokohama F Marinos head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 1-1 draw against Shonan Bellmare last Saturday when Elber struck in the 61st minute to cancel out Taiyo Hiraoka’s first-half opener and force a share of the spoils in Hiratsuka.

Head coach Hideo Oshima will hope that performance can serve as the catalyst for an upturn in form, having lost each of their previous four games, including a shock 2-1 loss to Football League outfit ReinMeer Aomori FC in the Emperor’s Cup second round on June 11.

Yokohama F Marinos will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they go up against an opposing side who have failed to win eight of their last 10 meetings, losing six and claiming two draws since October 2012.

Yokohama FC J1 League form:





W



D



L



L



L



L





Yokohama FC form (all competitions):





L



W



L



W



L



L





Yokohama F Marinos J1 League form:





W



W



L



L



L



D





Yokohama F Marinos form (all competitions):





W



L



L



L



L



D





Team News

Yokohama FC will take to the pitch without the services of 30-year-old goalkeeper Tsubasa Shibuya, who is yet to feature this year as he continues his long road to full fitness after picking up a severe shoulder injury.

Brazilian forward Joao Paulo was named as an unused substitute against Tokyo last time out, having recovered from a leg injury sustained in March and the 28-year-old could make his return to action on Saturday.

As for Yokohama F Marinos, they remain without Kosei Suwama, who has been ruled out through an ankle problem while Ryo Miyaichi has missed the last six games since sustaining a hamstring injury against Vissel Kobe on May 21

Takuto Kimura is expected to be out until November as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury while striker Daiya Tono is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon rupture.

Colombian defender Jeison Quinones has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Kawasaki Frontale in April and will play no part in this weekend’s clash.

Yokohama FC possible starting lineup:

Ichikawa; Yamazaki, Nduka, Ito; Shimbo, Yamada, Komai, Murata; Lukian, Muroi, Sakuragawa

Yokohama F Marinos possible starting lineup:

Il-Kyu; Kato, Matsubara, Deng, Suzuki; K Watanbe, Yanane; Matheus, Amano, Elber; Lopes

We say: Yokohama FC 2-2 Yokohama F Marinos

Both Yokohama FC and Yokohama F Marinos will be looking to pick up a spirit-lifting result here and this adds an extra level of excitement to the fierce and historic Yokohama derby.

Their last eight meetings have produced a combined 30 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium, with both sides cancelling out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email