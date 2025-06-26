Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between FC Tokyo and Yokohama FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Tokyo will be hoping to build on their recent success and generate stronger momentum in their bid to pull further away from the relegation battle when they welcome Yokohama FC to the Ajinomoto Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the J1 League with 23 points from 21 matches, while the visitors are four points behind in the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand.

Match preview

Tokyo head into this encounter with renewed confidence after dispatching bottom-placed Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite a goalless first half, Rikizo Matsuhashi’s men delivered a ruthless second-half display, with Leon Nozawa opening the floodgates six minutes after the break before Kein Sato and Motoki Nagakura wrapped up the victory in style.

That emphatic triumph means the Chofu-based outfit have now claimed two wins from their last three matches in all competitions, though their struggles in the top flight persist, with that result marking Tokyo’s first league success in six outings (D1, L4).

There is, however, reason for optimism as Matsuhashi’s men welcome an opponent they have largely dominated in recent meetings, with five victories from the last seven clashes, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Three of those triumphs have come in successive matches at Ajinomoto Stadium, with Tokyo finding the net at least three times in the most recent two, adding further weight to their chances here.

While home form has not been their strongest suit this season — just three wins from 10 top-flight outings — the hosts’ hopes are lifted by facing a Yokohama FC side that has been largely underwhelming on the road.

Indeed, the visitors have tasted defeat in six of their nine away matches in the league this term, with only five points collected on their travels, leaving Fulie as the division’s second-worst performers away from home.

Having yo-yoed between the first and second tier over the past four seasons, Yokohama are in danger of another swift return to J2, as life in the top flight continues to prove unkind.

Shuhei Yomoda’s side are currently enduring a four-match winless run in the league, with the last three all ending in defeat, adding to the growing concern in the away camp.

Their most recent outing was a bruising 4-0 home loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima, marking a second successive game without finding the net.

Indeed, Fulie have looked blunt up front all season, scoring just 13 times — the fewest return in the league — and unless Yomoda can find answers quickly, his side risk departing Tokyo empty handed.

FC Tokyo J1 League form:





L



L



L



D



L



W





FC Tokyo form (all competitions):





L



L



D



W



L



W





Yokohama FC J1 League form:





L



W



D



L



L



L





Yokohama FC form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



W



L





Team News

Tokyo came through their midweek victory unscathed, meaning there are no new concerns added to the existing injury list.

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa remains unavailable due to an acromioclavicular joint dislocation, while defender Henrique Trevisan is still nursing a calf problem and goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament issue.

Matsuhashi is expected to stick with the side that delivered last time out, with Motoki Nagakura and Teruhito Nakagawa leading the line in his preferred two-man strike force.

For Yokohama FC, Akinori Ichikawa could miss a second straight league game through injury, paving the way for Phelipe Megiolaro to retain his place in goal for what would be his third top-flight appearance of the campaign.

Joao Paolo is still sidelined following the tibia and fibula fracture he sustained in April, while Kaito Mori also remains out with a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, midfielder Yuri Lara will play no part after picking up a suspension, having received one too many yellow cards in their previous outing.

FC Tokyo possible starting lineup:

Nozawa; Nagatomo, Oka, Doi, Muroya; Sato, Ko, Koizumi, Nozawa; Nagakura, Nakagawa

Yokohama FC possible starting lineup:

Megiolaro; Yamazaki, Nduka, Fukumori; Yamane, Komai, Yamada, Shimbo; Suzuki, Murata; Sakuragawa

We say: FC Tokyo 2-0 Yokohama FC

Tokyo will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back wins, especially against a Yokohama FC side on a downward spiral, and given their dominance in this fixture, the hosts should have enough to take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email