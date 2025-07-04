Preview: Kashiwa Reysol vs FC Tokyo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Kashiwa Reysol and FC Tokyo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Round 23 of the 2025 J1 League season will see Kashiwa Reysol and FC Tokyo go head to head at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday morning.

Both teams claimed maximum points from their most recent matches and will be confident of picking up where they left off by coming out on top this weekend.

Match preview

One week on since surrendering a narrow advantage in their thrilling 3-3 stalemate against Kyoto, Kashiwa Reysol got themselves back on track with a commanding 2-0 victory over Shimizu S-Pulse.

Ricardo Rodriguez's men put on a stunning first-half display and had the game pretty much wrapped up at half time thanks to strikes from Tojiro Kubo and Sachiro Toshima, with the latter grabbing his first goal of the season.

Taking advantage of Kashima Antlers' shock defeat in round 22, the Aurinegro have now moved level on points with the league leaders but still trail on goal difference heading into this weekend's involvement.

Level with Cerezo Osaka, no team in the J1 League has picked up more points over the last 10 gameweeks than Kashiwa's 20, which has reignited their chances of securing domestic glory for the first time since 2011.

Should results elsewhere go their way, Saturday's hosts could potentially end the day in top spot, but they will need to take care of business on their own end first against a Tokyo FC side unbeaten in six of the last seven meetings.

Tokyo made it back-to-back victories for only the second time this season by seeing off the threat of Yokohama FC in dramatic fashion en route to a 2-1 triumph at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday.

Solomon Sakuragawa's fourth-minute opener looked set to condemn Rikizo Matsuhashi's men to defeat before Motoki Nagakura and Masato Morishiga struck in the final knockings to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Moving up to 26 points from 22 matches, the club from the Japanese capital are beginning to put some daylight between themselves and the drop zone, having looked set to be involved in a relegation scrap just a few weeks ago.

With three straight games against teams currently in the top seven to come for Tokyo FC, they will need to rise to the occasion to avoid being sucked into a frenetic battle at the bottom before taking on 17th-place Shonan Bellmare in mid-August.

Having recently ended a four-game losing streak on the road with a 3-0 win over Yokohama F Marinos in their most recent away outing, Saturday's visitors will be aiming to give their travelling fans reason to cheer once again.

Kashiwa Reysol J1 League form:





L



D



L



W



D



W





Kashiwa Reysol form (all competitions):





W



W



L



W



D



W





FC Tokyo J1 League form:





L



L



D



L



W



W





FC Tokyo form (all competitions):





L



D



W



L



W



W





Team News

Daiki Sugioka is currently unavailable for Kashiwa due to a hamstring problem he sustained in early March, as Kohei Tezuka also misses out through injury.

Riki Harakawa and Koki Kumasaka round off the list of absentees for the home side, although the former is gradually edging closer to making a comeback.

Sachiro Toshima marked his return to the starting lineup with a lovely goal last time out, and it would be a surprise if he is not given the nod to feature right from the off here.

Henrique Trevisan and Seung-Gyu Kim are ruled out through calf and knee injuries respectively, with the latter still awaiting his debut since joining from Al Shabab.

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa has featured just twice this term, having had his campaign disrupted by injuries, while Kosuke Shirai's injury woes are relatively more recent.

Twenty-five-year-old Motoki Nagakura has scored three times in his last four matches across all competitions for the away side, making him one to keep an eye on.

Kashiwa Reysol possible starting lineup:

Kojima; Mitsumaru, Koga, Harada; Koyamatsu, Nakagawa, Toshima, Kubo; Watai, Koizumi, Kakita

FC Tokyo possible starting lineup:

Nozawa; Muroya, Oka, Doi, Nagatomo; Sato, Ko, Koizumi, Nozawa; Nagakura, Nakagawa

We say: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 FC Tokyo

Kashiwa Reysol are the better team on paper, and while that does not always translate to a win, we are backing the home side to just about pip their visitors to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email