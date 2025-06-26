Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Shimizu S-Pulse and Kashiwa Reysol, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Although Shimizu S-Pulse and Kashiwa Reysol are separated by 10 places in the J1 League table heading into gameweek 22’s encounter at IAI Stadium Nihondaira, both teams have identical records.

The two clubs enter the fixture in Shizuoka having won just one of their previous five top-flight games, placing title-chasing Kashiwa three points off table-topping Kashima Antlers after 21 matches, while the hosts are two places off mid-table.

Match preview

Considering that Shimizu returned to the Japanese top flight this season, their ongoing run of one win in five league games can be justified.

Having won the J2 League in 2024, the target for Tadahiro Akiba's men was possibly to avoid immediately losing their top-flight status.

If that was the aim, S-Pa are largely succeeding, highlighted by the club's 12th-place standing after 21 matches, sitting on 27 points, eight clear of the relegation zone.

While a continental qualification spot may be unrealistic, the Shimizu-ku outfit have the top half within reach and could finish the next round inside the top 10, with 10th-placed Fukuoka on 29 points and Gamba Osaka in 11th, just a point above.

However, that outcome depends on the clubs above Shimizu faltering and Akiba’s team improving their form, which has seen them win just once in five league games.

Nevertheless, the home support can be encouraged by their side's current three-match undefeated streak in Shizuoka, even if two of those results have been draws, as they aim to extend their unbeaten run at home for the first time this season.

Achieving that will require the 12th-placed side to upset second-placed, title-contending Kashiwa, who sit three points behind Kashima Antlers heading into this weekend's fixture.

Though Ricardo Rodriguez’s team have lost three games from 21, the fewest in the league, eight draws have hindered their hopes of claiming a first top-flight league title since 2011.

The travelling fans will hope that earning four points from the last six available indicates a return to form, following a run of two losses in the previous three games when they managed just one point from nine.

One of those setbacks was a 3-0 defeat at ninth-placed Machida Zelvia, halting the Sun King’s eight-match unbeaten away run.

Kashiwa have since responded by securing a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Yokohama FC and then achieving a 3-0 victory at 15th-placed Tokyo Verdy.

While maximum points may not be enough to leapfrog Kashima at the top — who are three points clear with a superior goal difference — a positive result in Shimizu-ku, where they aim for their seventh away win this season, could see Rodriguez’s men close the gap on the leaders

Team News

Yuji Takahashi was substituted before halftime in round 21's draw at Nagoya Grampus, which is the only injury concern for Akiba for this weekend’s clash with the title contenders.

Only Kashima Antlers' Leo Ceara (five) has scored more match-winning goals than Koya Kitagawa, who aims to add to his three decisive efforts on Saturday and boost his overall tally of eight top-flight goals.

With six of Kitagawa's eight goals coming at home, the hosts will hope for another crucial contribution from their leading scorer.

Unlike the home side, who have a comparatively full squad, Kashiwa are missing players through injury or suspension: Yuto Yamada will serve a ban after accumulating yellow cards, while Riki Harakawa, Kohei Tezuka and Koki Kamasaka are sidelined with knee issues.

No player on the away team has scored more goals than Yuki Kakita, who has netted two match-winners and is looking to add to his tally of five goals overall.

Shimizu S-Pulse possible starting lineup:

Oki; Hasukawa, Sumiyoshi, Brunetti; Yamahara, Uno, Bueno, Capixaba; Matsuzaki, Inui; Kitagawa

Kashiwa Reysol possible starting lineup:

Kojima; Harada, Koga, Mitsumaru; Kubo, Baba, Nakagawa, Koyamatsu; Koizumi, Watai; Kakita

We say: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Despite recent difficulties in securing wins, Shimizu have been difficult to defeat at home, while Kashiwa have shown competence on their travels.

Therefore, the match could end in a draw in Shizuoka, with both sides accepting a point in Saturday's encounter.

