Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Gamba Osaka and FC Tokyo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Tokyo's fight to remain outside of the relegation zone in the J1 League table will continue on Sunday when they make the trip to Gamba Osaka.

The visitors are currently 17th in the division, one point clear of the relegation zone, while Gamba Osaka are 12th, having collected 25 points from their opening 20 matches of the season.

Match preview

Gamba Osaka will enter this match off the back of a win, having beaten Veertien Mie in the Emperor Cup on June 18, but they are without a victory in their last five league fixtures.

Indeed, Daniel Poyatos's side have picked up just two points from their last five games during a tough run of form, with their last success coming away to Urawa Red Diamonds at the start of May.

A record of seven wins, four draws and nine defeats from 20 matches has seen Gamba Osaka collect 25 points, which has left them in 12th position in the table.

The Black and Blues, who finished fourth in Japan's top flight last season, have struggled for consistency at home this season, meanwhile, winning five and losing four of their nine league fixtures.

FC Tokyo, meanwhile, are currently in 17th spot in the table, with a record of five wins, five draws and nine defeats from their 19 matches seeing them collect 20 points.

Rikizo Matsuhashi's side will also enter this match off the back of a win in the Emperor Cup, beating Zweigen 3-1, but they have picked up just one point from their last four league games.

FC Tokyo drew 2-2 with Cerezo Osaka in their last league fixture, and they have not managed to secure all three points in the league since beating Vissel Kobe 1-0 on May 10.

The Tokyo outfit actually beat Gamba Osaka 3-0 when the two teams last locked horns at the end of April, but their last contest at the home of Gamba Osaka finished 0-0 in August 2024.

Gamba Osaka J1 League form:

WLLDLD

Gamba Osaka form (all competitions):

LLDLDW

FC Tokyo J1 League form:

WWLLLD

FC Tokyo form (all competitions):

LLLLDW

Team News

Gamba Osaka will be missing Genta Miura and Kanji Okunuki through injury on Sunday.

Ryoya Yamashita has been in strong goalscoring form this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and he will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, Neta Lavi is in line to continue in a defensive midfield position.

As for FC Tokyo, Marcelo Ryan is having an impressive season, scoring nine times in 17 appearances, and the 23-year-old is set to lead the line for the visitors.

Masato Morishige is also expected to feature at the back, but Henrique Trevisan, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa and Seung-gyu Kim are all out of the match due to injury problems.

Gamba Osaka possible starting lineup:

Ichimori; Handa, Nakatani, Fukuoka, Kurokawa; Abe, Lavi; Yamashita, Mitsuta, Welton; Usami

FC Tokyo possible starting lineup:

Hatano; Muroya, Morishige, Kimoto, Shirai; Hashimoto, Ko; Anzai, Higashi, Endo; Ryan

We say: Gamba Osaka 1-1 FC Tokyo

This is a tough match to call, as neither side are impressing at this moment in time; Gamba Osaka have home advantage, but we are expecting FC Tokyo to be good enough for a point on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Gamba Osaka win with a probability of 41.59%. A win for FC Tokyo has a probability of 32.88% and a draw has a probability of 25.5%. The most likely scoreline for a Gamba Osaka win is 1-0 with a probability of 9.53%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (8.83%) and 2-0 (6.95%). The likeliest FC Tokyo win is 0-1 (8.29%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.09%).

Previews by email