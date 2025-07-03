Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Cerezo Osaka and Gamba Osaka, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cerezo Osaka will be looking to claim consecutive league wins in the Osaka derby when they lock horns with Gamba Osaka this weekend in Japan’s top division.

The hosts are ninth in the J1 League standings, having earned 33 points from 22 matches this term, while Gamba Osaka are 12th with 28 points, five points and three places behind their opponents.

Match preview

Cerezo Osaka are waxing strong in the league, losing only one of their last eight fixtures in the Japanese top flight, and unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Last time out, the Cherry Blossoms recorded a 2-1 win over Tokyo Verdy courtesy of goals from Rafael Ratao and Thiago Andrade on either side of half time.

That result leaves them ninth in the table, seven points adrift of Kashiwa Reysol, who currently occupy the final AFC Champions League Elite League stage spot.

Going into this fixture, the home side will be looking for their tenth victory of the campaign, and their third straight league win over their opponents.

Arthur Papas’s team have reasons to be confident ahead of this fixture, as they have won their last four matches in front of their fans, scoring nine goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka will enter this contest off the back of a 3-1 loss to Kyoto in their last league outing.

The Nerazzurri went on a three-game unbeaten streak across all competitions before they suffered their first defeat since May 31.

Sitting five points behind the hosts, Dani Poyatos and his men will be looking to cut down the deficit for a chance to move into the top 10 in the standings.

Winless in their last four league games on the road, the visiting side will be aiming to claim their first league win on the road this weekend.

However, having failed to win in their last two meetings against the hosts, Poyatos’s men will be desperate to end their dry spell against the home side.

Cerezo Osaka J1 League form:

Cerezo Osaka form (all competitions):

Gamba Osaka J1 League form:

Gamba Osaka form (all competitions):

Team News

Rafael Ratao, who scored in their last fixture to take his goal tally to 10 in 22 matches, has been their standout player, and he is expected to keep his place in the starting XI.

Thiago Andrade is another player who is a sure bet to start for the hosts this weekend, as they chase yet another victory in the current season.

Meanwhile, Yuichi Hirano is out with a knee injury, and he is sidelined for this encounter, while Uejo Satoki is a doubt for this fixture.

For the visiting side, Kanji Okunuki is battling a shoulder injury, and this contest should come too early for him.

Other than that, Poyatos has the luxury of picking his starting XI from almost a fully fit squad.

Cerezo Osaka possible starting lineup:

Fukui; Noborizato, Hatanaka, Nishio, Okuda; Kagawa, Kidai; Thiago Andrade, Vitor Bue, Fernandes; Rafael Ratao

Gamba Osaka possible starting lineup:

Ichimori; Handa, Nakatani, Fukuoka, Kurokawa; Suzuki, Abe; Mitsuta, Usami, Welton; Hummet

We say: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Gamba Osaka

Cerezo are in fine fettle, and given the struggles of the visiting side, and their recent poor form against the home side, the hosts are likely to claim a 2-1 victory in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji

