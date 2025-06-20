Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Yokohama FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Struggling Yokohama FC will be aiming to record their sixth J1 League victory of the current season when they continue their campaign against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Sunday.

The home side are currently 19th in the J1 League table, boasting only 19 points from their opening 20 matches of the campaign, while Sanfrecce are up in fifth position.

Match preview

Yokohama FC have won five, drawn four and lost 11 of their 20 league matches this season, with a total of 19 points only enough for 19th, and finding the back of the net has been a real issue this term.

Indeed, Shuhei Yomoda's side have only netted 13 times in their 20 games, which is the joint-worst attacking record in the division alongside Tokyo Verdy.

Yokohama FC will enter this match off the back of a victory, having recorded a 2-1 win over Grulla in the Emperor Cup on June 18.

However, the strugglers have lost their last two in the league, picking up just one point from their last three matches during a tough run of results.

Yokohama FC have picked up 14 points from their 11 home league matches this season, while Sanfrecce have 14 points to show from their nine fixtures on their travels during the current campaign.

Sanfrecce have a record of 10 wins, three draws and six defeats from their 19 league matches this season, with 33 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table.

Michael Skibbe's side are only four points behind second-placed Kashiwa Reysol, but their position towards the top is not a surprise considering that they finished second in Japan's top flight last term.

Sanfrecce have won the J1 League on three previous occasions, meanwhile, with their last success in the competition coming back in 2015.

The visitors have actually only picked up one point from their last two league matches, but they have won five of their last seven at this level of football and will be bidding to move closer to the top of the division with a victory on Sunday.

Yokohama FC J1 League form:

WLWDLL

Yokohama FC form (all competitions):

DLLWLW

Sanfrecce Hiroshima J1 League form:

WWWWLD

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form (all competitions):

WLLWWD

Team News

Yokohama FC will be missing Tsubasa Shibuya, Joao Paulo and Kaito Mori through injury on Sunday.

However, the home side are otherwise in good shape, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for Brazilian striker Lukian, who has three goals to his name this term.

Meanwhile, Musashi Suzuki is also set to feature in an attacking area for the strugglers.

As for Sanfrecce, Sota Nakamura has been in impressive form this season, scoring seven times, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old.

Ryo Germain has six goals to his name this term, meanwhile, and he will also feature in the XI.

However, the visitors will be without the services of Yotaro Nakajima, Tolgay Arslan, Goncalo Paciencia and Douglas Vieira on Sunday due to injury problems.

Yokohama FC possible starting lineup:

Ichikawa; Fukumori, Nduka, Yamazaki; Yamne, Yamada, Lara, Shimbo; Komai, Lukian, Suzuki

Sanfrecce Hiroshima possible starting lineup:

Osako; Shiotani, Araki, Sasaki; Nakano, Higashi, Kawabe, Nakamura; Maeda, Kinoshita, Germain

We say: Yokohama FC 0-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Yokohama FC are certainly capable of making this a tricky match for Sanfrecce, but the home side's attacking issues are a concern, and we are backing the visitors to keep a clean sheet in a narrow success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Sanfrecce Hiroshima win with a probability of 54.29%. A draw has a probability of 26.4% and a win for Yokohama FC has a probability of 19.29%. The most likely scoreline for a Sanfrecce Hiroshima win is 0-1 with a probability of 15.69%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-2 (11.62%) and 1-2 (8.87%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (11.98%), while for a Yokohama FC win it is 1-0 (8.09%).

