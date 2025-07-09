Sports Mole previews Friday's pre-season friendly clash between Melbourne Victory and Wrexham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Melbourne Victory and Wrexham are set to clash in a pre-season friendly on Friday morning as both prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Victory devastatingly lost 1-0 to rivals Melbourne City in the A-League playoff final in their most recent match in May, while the Red Dragons secured promotion from League One last term.

Match preview

Melbourne Victory finished fifth in the A-League in 2024-25 with 43 points from 26 games, leaving them 10 points behind eventual premiers Auckland FC.

Their fifth-placed finish secured them a place in the semi-finals of the A-League playoffs, where they initially beat Auckland FC 2-1 on aggregate before suffering a devastating defeat to rivals Melbourne City in the final.

That loss was their second consecutive defeat in the A-League playoff final, having also lost to Central Coast Mariners 3-1 after extra-time in 2023-24.

While their 2025-26 league season is not set to start until later this year - when they will aim to end their streak of runners-up finishes - Victory's competitive campaign is set to start later this month.

Arthur Diles's men will take on Olympic Kingsway in the round of 32 in the Australia Cup - a competition in which they also finished as runners-up in 2024, following a 1-0 loss to Macarthur FC in the final.

However, Victory will first face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly, with Diles's side looking to bounce back from their A-League playoff final defeat and build a winning foundation ahead of their opening competitive game of the new season.

As for Wrexham, the Red Dragons have achieved an extraordinary three consecutive promotions - from the National League in 2022-23, League Two in 2023-24 and League One in 2024-25 - becoming the first club in England's top five divisions to do so.

Ahead of their return to the English second division for the first time since 1981-82, Wrexham are set to take on several A-League sides as part of a pre-season tour around Australia and New Zealand.

The first of their fixtures will see Phil Parkinson's side take on Melbourne Victory, where the Red Dragons will be hoping to extend the 10-match unbeaten streak that helped ensure their second-placed finish in League One at the end of last term.

Melbourne Victory ALL Comps

W D W L W L

Wrexham ALL Comps

W D D W W W

Team News

Melbourne Victory could look to give debuts to their three summer signings when they face Wrexham, with Franco Lino, Louis D'Arrigo and Keegan Jelacic all joining the club during the transfer window so far.

Last season's joint-top scorer Nikos Vergos, with seven league goals, could start in attack for Victory, with Jing Lual, Clarismario and Jelacic playing just behind the striker.

As for Wrexham, new signing Ryan Hardie could get his first start in attack, with Elliot Lee potentially retaining his place just behind the striker.

Danny Ward recently joined the club on a free transfer from Leicester City, and the goalkeeper could also get his first Wrexham start, behind a defence of Max Cleworth, Dan Scarr and Lewis Brunt.

Melbourne Victory possible starting lineup:

Duncan; Rawlins, Miranda, Lachlan, Lino; Valadon, D'Arrigo; Clarismario, Jelacic, Lual; Vergos

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Ward; Cleworth, Scarr, Brunt; Longman, Dobson, James, Rathbone, McClean; Lee; Hardie

We say: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Wrexham

Outcomes of pre-season matches are always hard to predict, with the intensity of the matches often much lower than in competitive action, and with that in mind, we believe this one may end in all square.

