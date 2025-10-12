Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Equatorial Guinea and Liberia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Equatorial Guinea close out their controversy-filled World Cup qualifying campaign with a home clash against Liberia at Estadio de Malabo on Monday afternoon.

The match comes after Nzalang Nacional’s trip to Malawi on matchday nine was called off due to “unforeseen travel complications”.

Match preview

Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup journey has been far from smooth, marred by several off-field hiccups, with Thursday’s postponement being the latest in a string of controversies that have taken a toll on their Group H standings.

Reports emerged that the National Thunder players had ‘refused’ to travel for the clash in Lilongwe due to ‘unfavourable travel conditions’ set by the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation (FEGUIFUT) after last-minute changes to their flight schedule.

As a result, the nation could face punishment for bypassing the fixture, potentially forfeiting the game as a 3-0 loss, adding to their previous sanctions for fielding an ineligible player.

The National Thunder’s 1-0 victories over Namibia and Liberia in the opening two rounds were overturned to 3-0 defeats after Emilio Nsue, who scored both decisive goals, was deemed ineligible.

Now out of contention for qualification with 10 points that leaves them fifth, five points adrift of second-place Namibia, the Equatoguineans would at least look to bow out with pride following a 1-0 home defeat to Tunisia on matchday seven when they last took to the field.

Liberia are also looking to end their campaign on a positive note, even if qualification for the World Cup is beyond reach, with a possible leap to second place the only incentive left on the table.

The Lone Star have gathered 14 points from nine matches, and with Tunisia already sealing Group H’s automatic ticket, Thomas Kojo’s men cannot finish among the best four runners-up due to recent adjustments in ranking criteria for that category.

All second-placed teams will have their results against the sixth-placed sides in their groups discounted to maintain parity following Eritrea’s withdrawal from Group E.

With six points collected from bottom-placed Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia are five points adrift of the lowest-ranked among the top four runners-up, so Monday’s encounter offers only a chance to build on a two-match unbeaten run after a 2-2 draw with Malawi and a 3-1 victory over Namibia in midweek.

Team News

In response to the players’ protest leading to the missed trip to Malawi, FEGUIFUT suspended head coach Juan Micha indefinitely, accusing him and his players of “disrespecting the nation”.

Assistant coach Casto Nopo Abeso has since been appointed interim manager ahead of Monday’s qualifier against Liberia in Malabo.

With unrest lingering in the camp, uncertainty surrounds the lineup Abeso will field, with no explicit update on player availability, although captain Nsue remains a key attacking option if selected.

Omar Mascarell, who started in the last outing against Tunisia, is expected to miss out through a hamstring injury.

As for Liberia, head coach Kojo is unlikely to make major changes to the winning squad that overcame Namibia on Thursday, with all players from that lineup available and no suspension concerns.

A 4-3-3 system was utilised, with goalkeeper Junior Yeanaye shielded by Prince Balde, Philip Tarnue, Sampson Dweh and Emmanuel Fully, while the midfield trio featured Solomon Tweh, Divine Teah and Oscar Dorley.

Ayouba Kosiah and Mamadu Bah are expected to retain their positions in the number nine role and right wing respectively, while Edward Ledlum could replace Nicholas Andrews on the left after coming off the bench to find the net against Namibia.

Equatorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Ngaah, Coco, Orozco Fernandez, Akapo; Eneme, Ganet, Akogo; Angono, Nsue, Salvador

Liberia possible starting lineup:

Yeanaye; Tarnue, P Balde, Dweh, Fully; S Tweh, D Teah, Dorley; Bah, Kosiah, Ledlum

We say: Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Liberia

With the unrest within the Equatorial Guinea camp, home advantage might not count for much, but Liberia do not appear poised to fully capitalise against hosts ranked 49 places above them in the FIFA standings, so a goalless draw looks the most likely outcome.

