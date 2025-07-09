Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly agree a deal with a Primeira Liga newcomer to part ways with a forgotten winger.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed to part ways with winger Chiquinho.

While Vitor Pereira currently seems focused on adding to his Wolves squad, there are an array of fringe players who also need finding new homes.

When Chiquinho arrived from Estoril in January 2022, there was intrigue over a deal that could potentially reach £4.2m.

However, eight of the attacker's nine Premier League appearances for Wolves came during the 2021-22 campaign, impressively contributing three assists from 203 minutes in England's top flight.

A serious knee injury in the summer of 2022 cost the former Portugal Under-21 international a chance to progress at Molineux, and he has subsequently spent several periods out on loan.

Wolves to facilitate Chiquinho exit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are ready to cut their losses on the 25-year-old and allow him to return to his homeland.

Primeira Liga newcomers Alverca have allegedly agreed to sign Chiquinho on a three-year contract.

Although it appears uncertain if Wolves will receive any kind of fee, there is said to be a 40% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Wolves are seemingly banking on Chiquinho kick-starting his career after temporary stints with Stoke City, Famalicao and Mallorca.

The period at the La Liga side was anticipated to be the right move at the right time, but he only played six minutes of football from November 2023 onwards.

A total of just 141 minutes were accumulated across eight La Liga outings, leaving him in need of a fresh start.

More fringe players to follow?

Wolves still have a number of players previously viewed as senior members of squad who could move elsewhere.

Ki-Jana Hoever is a sellable asset after his loan stint with Auxerre, while the likes of Joe Hodge, Tawanda Chirewa and Sasa Kalajdzic also likely to be sold or loaned out.