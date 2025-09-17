Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly make a surprise decision regarding the future of head coach Vitor Pereira.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly made the decision to offer a new contract to head coach Vitor Pereira.

In the months after his arrival in December, the Portuguese spearheaded a six-match Premier League winning streak that subsequently proved pivotal in Wolves retaining their top-flight status.

However, as well as ending the 2024-25 campaign out of form, Wolves have also suffered four successive defeats at the start of this Premier League season.

As such, Pereira's side sit at the bottom of the standings ahead of what feels like a potentially-pivotal contest against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

With Pereira currently on a contract that runs until the end of the season, the perception has been there would be no immediate developments regarding his future.

Wolves offer contract to Pereira

However, as per the Express & Star, the Wolves hierarchy are attempting to achieve some stability by offering Pereira a new deal.

The report alleges that the 57-year-old is on the brink of penning fresh terms at Molineux with discussions already at an advanced stage.

Rather than speculation growing over Pereira's presence at Wolves, the West Midlands outfit seeming prefer to put plans in place for the long term.

Despite the impact that Pereira has had at Wolves, there will inevitably be questions asked by the club's fanbase when the team have become favourites for relegation to the Championship.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Pereira would remain at the helm if Wolves dropped down to the second tier of English football, or if he would retain the belief of owners Fosun International if Wolves do not get points on the board.

Pereira managerial record a concern?

This is Pereira's 10th managerial role since leaving Porto in 2013 but he has lasted more than 60 games on just three occasions.

A number of factors have been involved across the years, yet it is understandable why Wolves have taken the chance to hold extensive talks with Pereira to gauge his feelings on the future.

With a number of high-profile stars having been replaced by players with no Premier League experience, Wolves are very much in a transitional period.

Pereira's return of 13 wins, four draws and 13 defeats from 30 games in charge is respectable enough, but Wolves have collected just one point from their last eight matches in the Premier League.