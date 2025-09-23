Vitor Pereira's Wolverhampton Wanderers earn a rare win as they beat Premier League rivals Everton 2-0 in the EFL Cup at Molineux on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers found some respite from their dire start to the season when they beat Premier League rivals Everton 2-0 at Molineux in the EFL Cup's third round on Tuesday.

David Moyes's side had the first chance of the game when summer signing Thierno Barry headed off target, but it was the Old Gold who took the lead through Marshall Munetsi within half an hour.

The Toffees sought to change things up during the interval, substituting striker Barry for Beto and Carlos Alcaraz for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and while they continued to generate shots in the second period, they struggled to find a breakthrough.

Vitor Pereira's men remained competitive and produced a performance that belied their struggles this season, even if goalkeeper Sam Johnstone needed to make four stops.

New striker Tolu Arokodare doubled the hosts' lead late on with his first goal for the club - an impressive chip - to secure Wolves a rare victory that could inspire their fight for top-flight survival.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Pereira's side have endured a tough opening to the 2025-26 campaign, losing all five of their Premier League games so far, but they have found some success in the EFL Cup.

Wolves beat West Ham United 3-2 in the previous round, and their triumph over Everton could give them some hope for the remainder of the top-flight season.

Tuesday's win also represented the first time in 15 matches that the hosts have kept a clean sheet, and saw the return of Jorgen Strand Larsen to the starting lineup, a welcome sight for fans.

As for the Toffees, they will be frustrated to have lost against a team they beat 3-2 at the end of August, and they will be disappointed to have lost arguably their best chance at silverware so early.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

Marshall Munetsi goal vs. Everton (29th min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Everton)



Marshall Munetsi gives Wolves the lead against Everton! ?

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Ladislav Krejci crosses the ball into the box from deep on the left-hand side of the pitch, and while Jhon Arias's header initially looped into the air, his volley forced a save from Mark Travers, and Munetsi reacted quickly to open the scoring from the rebound.

75th min: Sam Johnstone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) save

The Wolves goalkeeper has been called into action a few times this evening, and his latest save sees him make a smart stop down to his left-hand side after a long-range effort from James Garner.

Tolu Arokodare goal vs. Everton (88th min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Everton)



A wonderful finish from Tolu Arokodare! ?

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Joao Gomes picks up possession in midfield, before playing an excellent through ball to Arokodare, who chips Travers in the Everton goal to open his Wolves account and secure the win!

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAM JOHNSTONE

The Wolves goalkeeper made four saves on the night and prevented 1.70 expected goals alone to help his side progress to the fourth round.

Johnstone's strong showing also contributed to the Old Gold keeping their first clean sheet in 15 matches on Tuesday.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolverhampton Wanderers 52%-48% Everton

Shots: Wolverhampton Wanderers 13-18 Everton

Shots on target: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-4 Everton

Corners: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-5 Everton

Fouls: Wolverhampton Wanderers 15-11 Everton

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Everton is a Premier League clash against West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, while Wolves will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



Written by Anthony Nolan

