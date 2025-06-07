Preview: Belgium vs Wales - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Belgium and Wales, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wales will hope to maintain their place at the top of their World Cup qualifying group when they travel to play Belgium at Stade Roi Baudouin on Monday.

Fourth-placed Belgium drew their only game in their five-team group so far against North Macedonia on Friday, while Wales have seven points after three matches and beat Liechtenstein 3-0 on May 6.

Match preview

The hosts were held to a 1-1 stalemate by North Macedonia, with both sides creating two big chances, though Belgium registered just one shot on target in the second half.

De Rode Duivels have only kept one clean sheet in their past 10 matches while also failing to score in two of their last five.

Belgium are undefeated in three clashes against Wales, but they only triumphed once in that time, drawing four and losing two of their eight most recent games against the visitors.

Head coach Rudi Garcia will be deeply alarmed by his side’s form considering they have lost five, drawn two and won just one of their last eight.

The Red Devils have also been beaten in two of their last three at home – emerging victorious once – though they were triumphant in six of their prior seven at Stade Roi Baudouin.

Opponents Wales mustered 26 attempts against Liechtenstein while limiting them to zero shots, though they are ranked by FIFA as the world’s 205th best national side, the sixth worst of all officially ranked teams.

To boss Craig Bellamy’s credit, his team head into Monday’s clash undefeated in nine outings, winning on five occasions.

Wales have been rampant in the final third, scoring 11 in their four most recent fixtures while conceding just three goals.

The Red Dragons qualified for the 2022 World Cup, with their only previous tournament experience coming in the 1958 edition of the competition.

Wales have found wins harder to come by away from home having only won once in their last seven on the road, settling for stalemates in five of those games.

Belgium World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Belgium form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



W



D





Wales World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Wales form (all competitions):

Team News

Belgium could bring midfielders Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans into the XI in place of Nicolas Raskin and Hans Vanaken, with Kevin De Bruyne making up the third spot.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is certain to start, and he could be flanked by Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Defenders Thomas Meunier, Wout Faes, Zeno Debast and Maxim De Cuyper may be stationed in a back four ahead of shot-stopper Matz Sels.

The visitors could start a forward line consisting of Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson, Sorba Thomas and Kieffer Moore.

Perhaps Wales will field Ethan Ampadu and Josh Sheehan in a double pivot, while Bellamy may select centre-backs Joe Rodon and Ben Davies.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Doku

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Sheehan; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Moore

We say: Belgium 1-1 Wales

Though Wales will be seen as underdogs due to the talent at Belgium's disposal, they boast a strong record against their hosts, and they may cause them some difficulties.

Additionally, the visitors' form has been excellent, and it would not be surprising if they earned a point against the Red Devils on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Belgium win with a probability of 58.63%. A draw has a probability of 22.8% and a win for Wales has a probability of 18.58%. The most likely scoreline for a Belgium win is 1-0 with a probability of 11.91%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (10.79%) and 2-1 (9.82%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.84%), while for a Wales win it is 0-1 (5.99%).

Previews by email