Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Villarreal will be aiming to continue their strong start to the 2025-26 campaign when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday night.

The Yellow Submarine are third in the La Liga table, boasting 13 points from their opening six matches of the campaign, while Athletic are fifth, picking up 10 points from their first six games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Villarreal will be going in search of a third straight La Liga win on Saturday, having picked up maximum points from their last two matches, beating Osasuna and Sevilla both 2-1 since their Champions League opener.

The Yellow Submarine were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their first European match of the season, while they have also lost to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but four of their seven matches this season have brought wins, so it has been a solid start to the campaign for Marcelino's side.

Villarreal are third in the La Liga table, five points off the leaders Real Madrid, and they will be expecting to challenge for a top-four spot in the division come the end of the season.

The Yellow Submarine have only won 18 of their previous 56 matches against Athletic in all competitions, while they have been victorious in just one of their last 13 fixtures with the Basque outfit.

Last season, Villarreal took just one point from their two games with Athletic, suffering a 2-0 defeat at San Mames before the two teams played out a goalless draw in April 2025.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of a disappointing result, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Girona at San Mames on Tuesday night.

Ernesto Valverde's side have a record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening six matches of the campaign, with 10 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table, three points behind third-placed Villarreal.

The Lions opened their 2025-26 campaign with three straight wins over Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, before losing three games in a row against Alaves, Arsenal and Valencia.

Athletic are actually on a run of four games without a victory in all competitions, so there is pressure on them heading into this match, but Villarreal away is one of the toughest fixtures in the division.

The Basque outfit have locked horns with Villarreal in La Liga on 50 occasions, recording just 15 wins, and two of the last three league games between the two sides have finished all square.

Villarreal La Liga form:

WWDLWW

Villarreal form (all competitions):

WDLLWW

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WWWLLD

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WWLLLD

Team News

Villarreal have a lengthy injury list at this moment in time, with Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes out of this weekend's contest.

Meanwhile, Ayoze Perez, Gerard Moreno, Ilias Akhomach and Santi Comesana are all doubts, so the home side could be without the services of eight players for the clash with Athletic.

Tajon Buchanan is Villarreal's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions, and there will again be a spot in the wide area for the 26-year-old.

As for Athletic, Dani Vivian and Alex Padilla are available again following suspensions, while there is a chance that Nico Williams will return to the squad following an injury problem.

However, Benat Prados and Unai Egiluz will definitely miss the match due to injuries.

Alex Berenguer could operate through the middle on Saturday, while there will be another spot in the number 10 position for Oihan Sancet, who is currently being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, S Cardona; Buchanan, Partey, Gueye, Solomon; Mikautadze, Pepe

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Navarro; Berenguer

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic need a big result, with the Lions struggling of late, and Villarreal will be missing some important players, but we are backing the Yellow Submarine to navigate their way to all three points.

