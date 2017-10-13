World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Bruce Arena quits as USA head coach

Bruce Arena quits as USA head coach
© Getty Images
Bruce Arena steps down from his role as head coach of the United States national side.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, October 13, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Bruce Arena has stepped down from his role as head coach of the United States national side following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The 66-year-old replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in the role last November but was unable to turn the tide as the USA missed out on a place at the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Arena's side needed just a draw from their final qualifying match against Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night in order to qualify but instead suffered a shock 2-1 defeat, leading the former Los Angeles Galaxy coach to tender his resignation.

"It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country's national team, and as I leave that role today I am honoured and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career," he said in a statement.

"When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

"Obviously the biggest disappointment is for our fans. As a person involved in the sport for more than 40 years, to see how support for soccer in the United States has grown is incredibly gratifying.

"While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction. I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright.

"I don't know what the future holds for me, but I can say this from the bottom of my heart: from the high of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup to the low of a few days ago; I have appreciated every minute of being a part of this program."

Under-20s coach Tab Ramos and Portland Timbers boss Caleb Porter are among the early favourites to succeed Arena.

USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann during the International Friendly match between Scotland and USA at Hampden Park on November 15, 2013
Read Next:
USA 'sounding out Klinsmann replacements'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bruce Arena, Jurgen Klinsmann, Tab Ramos, Caleb Porter, Football
Your Comments
More USA News
Head Coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy speaks at the 2012 MLS Cup Team Press Conference at The Home Depot Center on November 30, 2012
Bruce Arena quits as USA head coach
 Sports Mole logo
Alexi Lalas: 'United States failure to reach World Cup is disastrous'
 A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Maracana before the adidas Brazuca launch on December 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
United States, Canada and Mexico announce joint 2026 World Cup bid
Bruce Arena named as new USA bossJurgen Klinsmann sacked by USAUSA 'sounding out Klinsmann replacements'Klinsmann: Bradley claims "simply not true"Klinsmann: 'No truth in England rumours'
USA chiefs 'happy to let Klinsmann leave'England 'open talks with Jurgen Klinsmann'Klinsmann 'interested in England job'Klinsmann keen to shed underdogs tagNagbe delighted with first USA cap
> USA Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 