[monks data]
Udinese logo
Serie A | Gameweek 6
Oct 5, 2025 at 11.30am UK
 
Cagliari logo

Udinese
vs.
CagliariCagliari

Preview: Udinese vs. Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Udinese vs. Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Udinese and Cagliari, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking their first Serie A victory at Stadio Friuli this season, Udinese host Cagliari in gameweek six, aiming to extend their four-year unbeaten streak in the league against the Sardinians.

The Udine-based club last lost a top-flight fixture against the Sardinians in 2021, a run which includes doing the double over the Isolani last season, and they aim to record a third consecutive victory in this fixture in Sunday’s lunchtime clash.


Match preview

While Udinese have secured Coppa Italia victories in Udine against Carrarese and Palermo, the Little Zebras have not managed one in the league since March, when they defeated Parma 1-0.

That win was their third consecutive victory at the Friuli, but Kosta Runjaic’s team have since failed to secure maximum points in seven league games at home, including this season's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona and a 3-0 loss to AC Milan.

Having taken two wins from their three league away matches, Runjaic hopes his players can replicate their road success in home fixtures, as the 11th-placed side aim to climb the early top-flight standings.

Supporters will enter Sunday's fixture hopeful, bolstered by their team's positive league record against Cagliari over the past four years, with four wins and two draws.

Unbeaten in the last three meetings in Udine, where they have won twice and drawn once, outscoring the Sardinians 8-2, the Friulians hope that recent history can help them finally end a seven-month wait for a Serie A victory on home turf.

Cagliari coach Fabio Pisacane - August 8, 2025

Cagliari enter Sunday’s contest after ending a three-match losing streak on their travels with a 2-1 victory at Lecce on September 19, when Andrea Belotti scored twice to secure only their second away win since April’s 2-0 success at Verona. 

That victory was just the club’s third away win in 2025, following January's 2-1 triumph at Monza and a win at the Bentegodi five months earlier, highlighting their struggles on the road in Serie A. 

Further disheartening the travelling supporters is their undesirable record of one win in six visits to Udine in top-flight football, dating back to April 2021's 1-0 success. 

However, Cagliari did record a 2-1 victory at the Friuli in a second-round Coppa Italia match two years ago, and Fabio Pisacane will undoubtedly aim for a similar result this weekend. 

That cup victory remains their second win in 10 meetings against Udinese across all competitions, underscoring their inferiority in this fixture, which could hint at what lies ahead in Sunday's encounter, with both clubs locked on seven points after five rounds. 

Udinese Serie A form:



  • D

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • L


Udinese form (all competitions):



  • D

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • L


Cagliari Serie A form:



  • D

  • L

  • W

  • W

  • L


Cagliari form (all competitions):



  • D

  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L



Team News

Nicolo Zaniolo of Udinese - September 14, 2025

Maduka Okoye remains suspended due to betting irregularities, but the goalkeeper will be eligible to return after the October international break.

The hosts are also without Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Adam Buksa due to injury, while Alessandro Nunziante and Iker Bravo are with the Italy and Spain Under-20 squads at the ongoing World Cup.

Keinan Davis scored for the first time since the shock victory at Inter Milan on August 31, doubling his tally for the season and matching his previous campaign's total; it will be interesting to see if the forward scores in consecutive top-flight matches to add to his tally.

Cagliari have suffered a significant injury blow since losing to Inter last weekend, as it was revealed that Belotti sustained a serious knee injury that could rule him out for possibly the remainder of the season.

Absent due to injury are Gabriele Zappa, Zito Luvumbo and Nicolas Pintus, though the Sardinians will evaluate Gianluca Gaetano and Juan Rodriguez before Sunday's trip to Udine.

While Sebastiano Esposito has yet to score this season, his average of 1.8 key passes per game highlights the forward's value to the team when he is not contributing to the scoring.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Sava; Palma, Kristensen, Solet; Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Zaniolo, Davis

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Deiola, Folorunsho, Obert; Borrelli, Esposito


SM words green background

We say: Udinese 1-1 Cagliari

Udinese’s league results in Udine have been unimpressive for several months, while Cagliari have mostly suffered poor results outside Sardinia in 2025.

As a result, the spoils could be shared in gameweek six, extending the Friulani’s unbeaten run in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582934:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9109:
Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Andrea Belotti Fabio Pisacane Keinan Davis Kosta Runjaic Maduka Okoye Sebastiano Esposito Zito Luvumbo Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!