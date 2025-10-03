Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Udinese and Cagliari, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking their first Serie A victory at Stadio Friuli this season, Udinese host Cagliari in gameweek six, aiming to extend their four-year unbeaten streak in the league against the Sardinians.

The Udine-based club last lost a top-flight fixture against the Sardinians in 2021, a run which includes doing the double over the Isolani last season, and they aim to record a third consecutive victory in this fixture in Sunday’s lunchtime clash.

Match preview

While Udinese have secured Coppa Italia victories in Udine against Carrarese and Palermo, the Little Zebras have not managed one in the league since March, when they defeated Parma 1-0.

That win was their third consecutive victory at the Friuli, but Kosta Runjaic’s team have since failed to secure maximum points in seven league games at home, including this season's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona and a 3-0 loss to AC Milan.

Having taken two wins from their three league away matches, Runjaic hopes his players can replicate their road success in home fixtures, as the 11th-placed side aim to climb the early top-flight standings.

Supporters will enter Sunday's fixture hopeful, bolstered by their team's positive league record against Cagliari over the past four years, with four wins and two draws.

Unbeaten in the last three meetings in Udine, where they have won twice and drawn once, outscoring the Sardinians 8-2, the Friulians hope that recent history can help them finally end a seven-month wait for a Serie A victory on home turf.

Cagliari enter Sunday’s contest after ending a three-match losing streak on their travels with a 2-1 victory at Lecce on September 19, when Andrea Belotti scored twice to secure only their second away win since April’s 2-0 success at Verona.

That victory was just the club’s third away win in 2025, following January's 2-1 triumph at Monza and a win at the Bentegodi five months earlier, highlighting their struggles on the road in Serie A.

Further disheartening the travelling supporters is their undesirable record of one win in six visits to Udine in top-flight football, dating back to April 2021's 1-0 success.

However, Cagliari did record a 2-1 victory at the Friuli in a second-round Coppa Italia match two years ago, and Fabio Pisacane will undoubtedly aim for a similar result this weekend.

That cup victory remains their second win in 10 meetings against Udinese across all competitions, underscoring their inferiority in this fixture, which could hint at what lies ahead in Sunday's encounter, with both clubs locked on seven points after five rounds.

Udinese Serie A form:





D



W



W



L



L





Udinese form (all competitions):





D



W



W



L



W



L





Cagliari Serie A form:





D



L



W



W



L





Cagliari form (all competitions):





D



L



W



W



W



L





Team News

Maduka Okoye remains suspended due to betting irregularities, but the goalkeeper will be eligible to return after the October international break.

The hosts are also without Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Adam Buksa due to injury, while Alessandro Nunziante and Iker Bravo are with the Italy and Spain Under-20 squads at the ongoing World Cup.

Keinan Davis scored for the first time since the shock victory at Inter Milan on August 31, doubling his tally for the season and matching his previous campaign's total; it will be interesting to see if the forward scores in consecutive top-flight matches to add to his tally.

Cagliari have suffered a significant injury blow since losing to Inter last weekend, as it was revealed that Belotti sustained a serious knee injury that could rule him out for possibly the remainder of the season.

Absent due to injury are Gabriele Zappa, Zito Luvumbo and Nicolas Pintus, though the Sardinians will evaluate Gianluca Gaetano and Juan Rodriguez before Sunday's trip to Udine.

While Sebastiano Esposito has yet to score this season, his average of 1.8 key passes per game highlights the forward's value to the team when he is not contributing to the scoring.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Sava; Palma, Kristensen, Solet; Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Zaniolo, Davis

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Deiola, Folorunsho, Obert; Borrelli, Esposito

We say: Udinese 1-1 Cagliari

Udinese’s league results in Udine have been unimpressive for several months, while Cagliari have mostly suffered poor results outside Sardinia in 2025.

As a result, the spoils could be shared in gameweek six, extending the Friulani’s unbeaten run in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email