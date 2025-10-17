Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Telstar and Heerenveen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Following the conclusion of the second international break of the 2025-26 campaign, Telstar and Heerenveen are back in Eredivisie action on Sunday when they go head-to-head at the BUKO Stadion.

Given the hosts' recent return to the top flight after a lengthy absence, this weekend's meeting will be the first competitive edition of this fixture since 2016, although the teams did face off in a pre-season friendly back in July.

Match preview

Back in the Eredivisie for the first time in 47 years, Telstar have understandably struggled early on as they attempt to come to grips with the demands of top-flight football.

Still, that did not stop Anthony Correia's men from producing the biggest upset in Dutch football this term courtesy of a 2-0 victory over reigning champions PSV Eindhoven just before the September hiatus.

However, that was the first of only two victories so far for De Witte Leeuwen, who were beaten 2-1 at the AFAS Stadion by AZ Alkmaar in their most recent outing.

With seven points amassed from eight matches, Telstar are currently outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, although they are also only three points away from the top half.

As with many newly-promoted sides, home form will be crucial for Sunday's hosts in their quest to beat the drop, so it was nice for Telstar to record their first home win of the season in their last home outing against Go Ahead Eagles.

Going winless in their first five matches of the season, Heerenveen managed to pick up just two of the first 15 points available and found themselves in the conversation of early relegation candidates despite finishing ninth last time out.

Robin Veldman's men finally picked up their first win against NEC on matchday six and came within minutes of making it consecutive victories in their subsequent outing away at Utrecht, which ended 2-2 thanks to David Min's 89th-minute leveller.

Having been on the receiving end of some late drama the previous week, De Superfriezen put on a late show of theirs to claim maximum points against Excelsior on October 4, when goals from Dylan Vente and Sam Kersten secured a comeback 2-1 triumph.

Aiming to keep up their momentum during the international break, Heerenveen took on Zwolle in a warm-up fixture last Thursday and ran out 4-1 winners, with Vente on the scoresheet for the third game running.

While the mood within the dressing room for Sunday's visitors will undoubtedly be boisterous, they still have significant improvement to make at the back to sustain their recent renaissance, as they remain one of only three teams in the division without a clean sheet this term.

Team News

Danny Bakker and Tyrone Owusu have sat out each of Telstar's last three matches through injury and are set to miss Sunday's encounter as well.

Neville Ogidi Nwankwo was forced off injured half an hour into the hosts' defeat to AZ last time out, making him a doubt to feature here.

Heerenveen duo Pawel Bochniewicz and Levi Smans are both nursing knee problems, with the former having not featured since the turn of the year.

Defender Nikolai Hopland (ankle) is also on the visitors' treatment table, while Amourrucho van Axel Dongen remains out with a muscle problem.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Hardeveld, Offerhaus, Koswal; Van de Kamp, Rossen, Mertens, Noslin; Brouwer, Tejan, Hetli

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Van Overeem, Braude; Linday, Brouwers; Trenskow, Meerveld, Rivera; Vente

We say: Telstar 1-1 Heerenveen

Heerenveen have turned a corner of late, but their away form in 2025 has been poor, with only one win picked up.

While we expect the visitors' wait for a victory on the road to continue, we can see them doing enough to secure a point.

