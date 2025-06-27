Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Stromsgodset and Valerenga Fotball, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to end a losing run and escape the bottom two of the Norwegian Eliteserien table, Stromsgodset will welcome Valerenga Fotball to the Marienlyst Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts find themselves in the automatic relegation zone after 10 games on the back of five straight losses, while their visitors are five points better off in 12th spot.

Match preview

Stromsgodset head into the weekend aiming to end a dismal run of form in the Norwegian Eliteserien and escape the automatic relegation zone.

Following seventh-placed finishes in each of the last two seasons, Godset have endured a poor start to the 2025 campaign, only earning six points from their first 10 outings having won two of those and lost the other eight.

The most recent of those victories came away at Sarpsborg 08 in late April, and they have since suffered five straight defeats in Norway's top flight, with the first three of those spelling the end of Jorgen Isnes's tenure as manager.

Then following a loss to HamKam under the temporary stewardship of Borre Steenslid and a three-week break in June, the Drammen outfit returned to action under the new management of Dag-Eilev Fagermo last weekend and failed to reverse their fortunes, visiting fellow strugglers KFUM Oslo and suffering a 5-0 thrashing as Obilor Denzel Okeke netted a brace for the hosts alongside goals from David Hickson, Jonas Lange Hjorth and Teodor Haltvik.

Now finding themselves 15th after 10 league outings, two points below KFUM Oslo in the relegation playoff place and five adrift of safety, Stromsgodset will be keen to kickstart a turnaround under their new boss and begin climbing out of the bottom three with a return to winning ways on Sunday.

Their visitors will also bid to bounce back to winning ways, having failed to extend their lead over the bottom three in their last two attempts.

After winning promotion back to the Norwegian Eliteserien at the first time of asking last time around, Valerenga have experienced a mixed start to life back in the top flight, but they moved above the bottom three and onto 11 points from nine games with a 1-0 away win over KFUM Oslo in late May thanks to Filip Erik Thorvaldsen's goal.

The Bohemene have failed to add to their points tally in two outings since, though, firstly heading into the June break on the back of a 2-1 loss away at Tromso, as Vegard Erlien put their hosts back in front in the 68th minute immediately after Elias Sorensen pulled his side level.

Geir Bakke's side then returned to action at home to Molde last Sunday and came away empty-handed from a tight encounter, having come from behind to lead 2-1 through Thorvaldsen and Fidele Brice Ambina, only for Daniel Daga and Fredrik Gulbrandsen to turn the game on its head for the visitors in the final 10 minutes.

Now finding themselves 12th and just three points above the relegation playoff place, Valerenga Fotball will aim to bounce back from their consecutive defeats and extend their cushion on Sunday.

Stromsgodset Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WLLLLL

Valerenga Fotball Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLDWLL

Team News

Stromsgodset will remain without Eirik Ulland Andersen, Per Kristian Bratveit, Jostein Ekeland and Elias Melkersen on Sunday due to ongoing injury issues.

Dag-Eilev Fagermo may opt to make changes after last week's 5-0 beating, with Ole Enersen, Jesper Taaje and Marcus Mehnert among those pushing to come back in from the start, with the latter having returned off the bench last time out after an injury setback.

Marko Farji will continue to play an important role going forward, having netted a team-high tally of seven goals in 12 appearances so far this season, while Fredrik Pau Vilaseca Ardraa will hope to again join mainstays Kreshnik Krasniqi and Herman Stengel in the engine room.

Valerenga are still without attacker Omar Bully, who has missed the entirety of the season thus far through injury.

Filip Thorvaldsen will keep his place in a front three, having scored two goals in the last three outings, likely joining Mees Rijks and Elias Sorensen again.

Elsewhere, Carl Lange and Fidel Ambina are bound to keep their places in the engine room, while Sebastian Jarl and Aaron Kiil Olsen should continue their centre-back partnership.

Stromsgodset possible starting lineup:

Johansen; Vilsvik, Dahl, Valsvik, Taaje; Ardraa, Krasniqi, Stengel; Enersen, Mehnert, Farji

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Storevik; Sjatil, Olsen, Jarl, Pallas; Sjovold, Ambina, Lange; Thorvaldsen, Rijks, Sorensen

We say: Stromsgodset 0-1 Valerenga Fotball

Valerenga have shown encouraging signs in narrow defeats to strong opposition in recent outings, and we back them to bounce back against a Stromsgodset side who have been unable to arrest a major slump and head into the weekend on the back of a wounding 5-0 loss.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



