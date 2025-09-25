Preview: Stoke vs Norwich - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Stoke City and Norwich City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to bounce back after an unsuccessful trip last time out, Stoke City host Norwich City in a Championship clash at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters were defeated at the base of Queens Park Rangers last weekend, whilst the Canaries suffered a loss at the hands of Wrexham.

Match preview

After enjoying a three-game unbeaten start to the 2025-26 Championship campaign under Mark Robins, Stoke City have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, a spell which includes a narrow defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road last time out.

Following a goalless 75 minutes, it appeared as if the Potters would be returning from the capital to Staffordshire with a share of the second-tier spoils, however a late strike from midfielder Harvey Vale secured maximum points for a side who are in good form.

Collecting just three points from their last three second-tier matches, Stoke have fallen down the Championship standings to second place after six matches of the season, now four points behind Middlesbrough, who are creating some distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Embarking on his first-ever senior loan from Premier League giants Manchester City, Divin Mubama has made a standout start to the 2025-26 term at the bet365 Stadium, with the 20-year-old bagging two goals this season, beating the goalkeepers of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Robins's troops will be searching for a repeat of their most recent matchup in Staffordshire on September 13, when a first-half header from former Celtic man Bosun Lawal was enough for victory over newly-promoted Birmingham City, who are one of the favourites for a top-six finish.

Since returning from the first international break of the 2025-26 schedule, Norwich City's form has slumped somewhat, with the promotion-chasing East Anglians earning just a single point across matches against Coventry City and Wrexham so far in September.

A maiden goal in Canary colours for ex-Lincoln City star Jovon Makama was not enough to salvage anything tangible from a contest with Championship newcomers Wrexham last time out, when summer arrival to North Wales Josh Windass bagged a brilliant brace in a 3-1 triumph for the visitors.

Now boasting just the single win in their last five matches across all competitions, Norwich are currently occupying 15th spot in the Championship rankings ahead of this Saturday's jaunt to Stoke, three points behind Frank Lampard's Coventry in the lowest of the relegation spots.

Linked with a move to the Bundesliga for the majority of the summer transfer window, Joshua Sargent remains at Carrow Road until the New Year at least and continues to exhibit why his qualities belong in top-flight football, with the American scoring five goals from six league appearances so far.

Losing all four of their competitive home matches to date in 2025-26, Norwich have been mightily productive away from East Anglia, enjoying a four-game unbeaten run on the road at the beginning of this term, a spell which includes a 1-1 draw at Coventry on September 13.

Stoke City Championship form: W W W L W L

Stoke City form (all competitions): W W L L W L

Norwich City Championship form: L W L W D L

Norwich City form (all competitions): W L L W D L

Team News

Stoke remain without the services of towering forward Sam Gallagher, with the attacker sidelined until October owing to a muscle injury.

The Potters are therefore set to continue with a leading striker of Mubama, who is still settling into life during his first campaign in the Championship.

Norwich's injury problems at the beginning of this campaign are stark, with new signing Jeffrey Schlupp picking up a muscle issue earlier this month.

There were high hopes for the goalscoring talents of Dane Mathias Kvistsgaarden, who is now set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Canaries' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of winger Forson Amankwah owing to a hamstring strain.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchmadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Rigo, Pearson, Manhoef, Baker, Thomas; Mubama

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Medic, Darling, Cordoba; Stacey, Mattsso, Topic, Diallo; Jurasek, Crnac, Sargent

We say: Stoke City 2-1 Norwich City

Despite their recent dip in form, Stoke are still a force to be reckoned with on home soil and should be confident of earning a positive result.

Norwich are flawless on their second-tier travels so far this season, however we see that record coming to an end at the bet365 Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email