Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to submit a bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez in the January transfer window.

Spurs have made a strong start in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign under Thomas Frank, sitting third in the table with 10 points from five games.

The north London club bolstered their attacking midfield areas during the summer by signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, but they need more options in that department following the ACL injury to James Maddison.

With Simons being mainly used as a left-winger by Frank, there could be room for another versatile attacking midfielder, and probably that is why Spurs have reportedly set their sight on the Galician forward.

Spurs ready to submit lucrative offer for Mendez?

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs are looking to open talks on a deal for the 28-year-old former Celta Vigo midfielder, who has become a key player for Sergio Francisco's side.

The interest in the midfielder appears concrete, and such is their determination, the north London club are ready to bid around €40m (£35m), with the Spanish club being willing to listen to offers.

The report claims that negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming months, and Real Sociedad are worried about losing one of their key players as early as the January window.

While the midfielder has found his stability at the Galician club, he could be tempted by the glamour of playing in the Premier League. Moreover, Spurs can also offer him Champions League football if they reach the knockout stages.

Should Spurs look for other options?

Mendez has developed an uncanny ability to score from outside the box, and he can play in multiple positions, which makes him an exciting candidate for Tottenham's attacking midfield role.

Last season, he scored eight goals and provided five assists across all competitions, and could be a valuable option for Frank, who prefers a dynamic brand of football.

At the same time, Mendez will turn 29 in January, and Spurs need to consider whether it makes sense to spend more than £30m on someone who will have very little to no resale value.

Tottenham believe that a player of his calibre would help them secure Champions League football next season, and they will probably have no problems meeting his asking price. However, the money could be better used elsewhere, and Frank should consider signing young talent instead.