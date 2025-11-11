Spurs transfer news: Midfielder wants 'one wish' amid interest from Turkish heavyweight

Amid transfer speculation, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder reportedly has one wish to fulfil this season before an expected 2026 departure.





Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to offload a midfielder on a free transfer to free up space in Thomas Frank’s squad.

The North London club’s midfield currently includes Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma and on-loan Portugal international Joao Palhinha.

However, Spurs are said to be aiming to move Bissouma, who has yet to feature for them this season after being dropped for disciplinary reasons.

Frank omitted the Mali international ahead of the European Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain due to ongoing lateness issues, though an ankle injury has kept him out since.

Nevertheless, Spurs are reportedly settled on the future of the former Brighton & Hove Albion player, with a Turkish heavyweight linked.

Yves Bissouma transfer news: Turkish giant reportedly still want Spurs midfielder

According to SunSport, Galatasaray are still interested in signing Bissouma, having failed to do so during the summer transfer window.

The Super Lig champions showed interest in the summer and were keen to compete with rivals Fenerbahce for his signature, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Although no official details were provided, it is understood that a complex knee issue prevented the transfer; however, Gala remain interested, according to the source mentioned above.

The report indicates that Galatasaray aim to sign the 29-year-old when his Spurs contract expires in summer 2026, with plans to offer him a three-year deal.

Bissouma’s reported Spurs wish before 2026 departure

Frank admitted in October that Bissouma could be sidelined for several weeks following his return from national team duty with an ankle injury, and a November comeback is expected.

Still, it remains uncertain whether he would have played for the club anyway, especially since he was dropped from the squad and was not close to featuring before his layoff.

SunSport, however, indicate that the Mali international still hopes to play for the North London club once more before ultimately leaving.

Whether the midfielder gets his wish is another matter entirely, though the club’s involvement in multiple competitions could mean some participation before the end of the season.