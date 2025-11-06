Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's injury and suspension list ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Fresh from their emphatic victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, Tottenham will be hoping to keep their momentum going when they welcome Manchester United to the capital this Saturday afternoon.

Spurs have won their last four meetings against the Red Devils and they will be determined to continue that trend as they look to shake off last weekend's Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man United.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Next season

James Maddison picked up a devastating ACL injury during pre-season - one which is likely to keep the player out of action until the end of the current season.

When asked whether there was any chance the 28-year-old could return this term, manager Thomas Frank told Football London: "I think we need to get past Christmas to see how quick he is going. Normally, you would say nine months, as I understand it, without me being a doctor. So, let’s see.”

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee injury

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Dejan Kulusevski has been out for over five months after picking up a serious patella injury last May.

According to latest reports, the Swede is just a few weeks away from making his return to action, though he is certainly not in contention to be involved in this weekend's clash with Man United.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/foot injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Dominic Solanke managed to make two Premier League appearances this season before picking up an ankle injury in late August.

The striker, who is yet to start a competitive game under the new Spurs manager, underwent minor surgery in order to deal with his ongoing injury issue. He could be back as early as the North London derby on November 23.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Ben Davies has been involved in four matches this season, and all four came on international duty for Wales. His last such appearance ended on a sour note as he was withdrawn early against Belgium due to a hamstring injury.

The initial prognosis was four to five weeks on the sidelines, with Davies looking to get himself fit for the much-anticipated North London derby later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Radu Dragusin has been out of action since January when he picked up a nasty ACL injury during a Europa League fixture.

The Romanian defender has returned to full team training in recent days and is reportedly progressing well as he continues to work on his match fitness.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/foot injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Yves Bissouma picked up a nasty injury during the international break in October, with the player being stretchered off during Mali's World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The player has since undergone surgery to overcome his ligament injury, and he could return as early as the Arsenal game on November 23.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Archie Gray has been on the sidelines for the last three games after sustaining an injury in training over a fortnight ago.

The teenage defender is regarded as a fringe player due to his limited minutes on the pitch, but he is expected to be available for selection towards the end of November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Still a bit of an unknown for Tottenham fans, Kota Takai is yet to make an appearance for the club since arriving in the Premier League from Kawasaki Frontale.

The 21-year-old has been dealing with a thigh injury since the summer, though Frank revealed in a recent press conference that the player is due to return to full training.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Head injury

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Just 10 minutes into last weekend's clash against Chelsea, Lucas Bergvall took a ball to the face and was forced to be swapped for Xavi Simons.

According to concussion protocols, Bergvall will have to remain on the sidelines for a minimum of 12 days. This means the player will not be back until after November's international break.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Man United)

Mohammed Kudus was not only absent from training on Monday, but he was also sidelined for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Copenhagen due to a knock.

The 25-year-old has been Spurs’ most impressive attacking threat since signing from West Ham over the summer. Luckily for Frank, there is a good chance that the midfielder will be available for selection against Man United.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for this Premier League contest.