Tel move confirmed: Have Tottenham got value for money?

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the arrival of Mathys Tel on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs on loan during the January transfer window, with the North London club winning the race for his signature despite firm competition from Manchester United.

Tel scored three times and registered one assist in 20 appearances for the capital team, and it has now been confirmed that he has joined Thomas Frank's side on a permanent basis.

"We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from FC Bayern," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Mathys joined the club from the Bundesliga side in February on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. We can confirm we have agreed a deal with Bayern that will see the France Under-21 international sign a contract that will run until 2031 when his current loan deal ends on 30 June."

Tel joins Tottenham on a six-year contract

Neither Tottenham nor Bayern have announced how much the deal has cost, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have parted with €35m (£29.8m) plus €10m (£8.5m) loan fee and €5m (£4.3m) add-ons.

Tel managed two goals and one assist in 13 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, while he also played his part in the team winning the Europa League.

Tottenham's Europa League success secured Champions League football for the 2025-26 campaign and has placed themselves in a strong financial position for the summer market.

Have Tottenham got value for money with Tel?

Tel did not exactly set the world alight at Tottenham in the second half of last season, and the fact that Bayern were keen to move him on is not exactly a brilliant sign.

That said, the Frenchman scored 16 times and registered seven assists in 83 appearances for Bayern and demonstrated his potential during a number of matches.

Tel still has a lot to learn, but he will not be 21 until next April, and he certainly has the skillset to develop into a dangerous Premier League attacker.

It is not exactly a mega-money deal for Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see how new head coach Thomas Frank uses the talented youngster during the 2025-26 campaign.

It was a risk worth taking for the money involved, but time will tell whether the switch is a successful one.