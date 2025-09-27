Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a key decision over Mikey Moore's loan spell in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to recall Mikey Moore from his Rangers loan spell in January.

The Tottenham academy product spent the 2024-25 season on the fringes of Ange Postecoglou's squad, settling for 19 appearances in all competitions.

Moore spent part of pre-season working under new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, before he was sent out on loan to Rangers at the start of August.

The 18-year-old has started five of his seven appearances for Russell Martin's side, including a starting opportunity in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Genk in the Europa League.

However, the Tottenham loanee was withdrawn at half time following Mohamed Diomande's red card in the closing stages of the first period.

Tottenham could recall Moore from Rangers loan

According to Football Insider, the England Under-19 international is said to be 'unhappy' with his role in Martin's side.

Moore has utilised on both flanks during the early stages of his loan stint, with the report claiming that Martin has told him to 'tuck inside' rather than stay out wide.

There is a belief that the way in which Moore has been deployed has prevented him from showing his best form for the Scottish giants.

As a result, there is a possibility that Tottenham could exercise their option to recall Moore from his loan spell in the January transfer window.

If they go down that route, the North London club would look to send the youngster back out on loan for the second half of the season.

Could Martin's situation impact Moore's future?

Tottenham will surely keep an eye on Moore's situation at Ibrox until the transfer window reopens in January.

The teenager's playing situation could be changed if there is movement in the Rangers' dugout in the near future.

Martin is facing growing scrutiny following the club's poor start to the season, having overseen four wins, five draws and five defeats in 14 matches in charge.

The Gers are currently languishing in 11th place in the Scottish Premiership after mustering four points from their opening five league matches.

Martin will looking to alleviate some of the pressure by claiming his first league win in Sunday's away clash against Livingston.