Tottenham Hotspur reportedly pivot their transfer strategy following Morgan Rogers's extension agreement with Aston Villa.





Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped away from their interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers after he agreed to a yet-to-be-signed extension.

Spurs were rumoured to have contemplated a bid for the England international this summer, but they ultimately decided against it.

Rogers, 23, has reportedly agreed to a deal that could keep him at Villa Park until 2031, although he has yet to sign officially.

As a result of this supposed lucrative deal, Spurs are unlikely to sign the Villa star any time soon, leading the North London club to drop him as a target.

Thomas Frank's team are now said to be exploring another Premier League player after accepting their Rogers transfer setback.

Spurs transfer news: London club reportedly keen on Everton star

According to TEAMtalk, last season’s Europa League winners are interested in bringing Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ndiaye has scored 13 Premier League goals for the Toffees in just over a season at the club, with his total rising to 15 in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Now a key part of their attack, the 25-year-old’s explosive ball-carrying and dribbling skills are attracting interest from Spurs, who also reportedly value his ability to score goals.

While the source mentioned a transfer fee of £30 million, it remains unclear whether Everton would even consider that amount for a player they signed only 12 months ago, who has four years remaining on his current contract.

The London club could also face competition from Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid on the continent, while Newcastle United are said to be domestic suitors.

Ndiaye to Spurs rumours: Everton’s reported stance revealed

The report indicates that Everton value Ndiaye at a sum considerably higher than the £30m fee rumoured.

That stance is expected, considering Moyes's previous comments that the Toffees aimed to build the team around players of the Senegal international's calibre.

“I don’t really see the speculation because I’m not looking, probably,” said Moyes previously via TEAMtalk. “I think he’sgot a three-and-a-half-year deal here, maybe more, so it’s something that we’re fully aware of, and he’s playing really well.

“It would be wrong for teams not to talk about him because of his form. Here at Everton, we’re building a team and we want to build with players like Ili, so we’ve got no intention of letting him go, that’s for sure.”

That undeniably aligns with the club’s position of not entertaining any bids for the former Marseille attacker, who ranks in the 95th percentile for take-ons completed in Europe’s top leagues.