Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly dealt a hammer blow in their efforts to sign a top attacking target, who agrees a new long-term contract with his current employers.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a hammer blow in their efforts to sign a top attacking target, who has agreed a new long-term contract with his current employers.

The Blues and the Lilywhites have both experienced inconsistent campaigns so far and are neck-and-neck in the Premier League standings on 17 points, eight adrift of leaders Arsenal after 10 matches.

Spurs find themselves ahead of Chelsea in sixth spot thanks to a superior goal difference to the seventh-placed Club World Cup winners, who have been without creative hub Cole Palmer for a large chunk of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has made just four appearances this season due to repeated groin problems, and his latest issue is expected to sideline him until the early weeks of December.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's only out-and-out alternative to Palmer is Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Facundo Buonanotte, although Andrey Santos, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez have been shoe-horned into a number 10 role this season.

Chelsea, Spurs blow as Morgan Rogers 'agrees' new Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is one player who would have provided adequate cover and competition for Palmer at Stamford Bridge, as well as offering Spurs boss Thomas Frank an alternative to ACL victim James Maddison.

Last month, it was reported that Chelsea were in pole position to sign the former Manchester City youngster, although Aston Villa made it a priority to tie him down to fresh terms in the West Midlands.

The Lions' endeavours have now proven successful, as The Athletic reports that the playmaker has reached an agreement to extend his stay with Unai Emery's side until the summer of 2031.

Rogers was already under contract with Aston Villa until 2030, but the 23-year-old has agreed to pen a 12-month extension which will 'handsomely' increase his salary, making him one of the Lions' best-paid players.

The England international's 'tight bond' with Emery was key to another contract extension, as well as the 'strong relationship' between the player's representative Sam Kohansal and Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany.

Rogers's renewal is just reward for a player who has registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 85 matches for Aston Villa since his £8.3m arrival from Middlesbrough in January 2024, statistics that helped him win the 2024-25 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Aston Villa's contract drive continues with new Morgan Rogers deal

Arsenal and Manchester City may spring to mind when it comes to clubs renewing a plethora of key talents, but Aston Villa have demonstrated their ambition by following suit in recent times.

Rogers follows the likes of John McGinn, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne in committing his future to the Lions, despite the prospect of Champions League football and potentially higher wages elsewhere.

However, Chelsea and Spurs will now be forced to scope out alternative playmakers to Rogers, whom Villa can realistically demand nine figures for after this latest development.