Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held internal discussions over a potential move for another Brentford attacker in additon to their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held internal talks over a potential move for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Thomas Frank recently left his position as Brentford boss to become Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach following Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal earlier this month.

Frank has brought three members of his backroom staff from the Gtech Community Stadium, including highly-rated coach Justin Cochrane.

There is also speculation that the Dane could raid his former employers for reinforcements in the summer transfer market.

Tottenham have already been linked with a potential move for winger Bryan Mbeumo, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Tottenham hold Wissa talks

The Cameroon international is said to be ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of following Frank to North London ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

According to The Guardian, Spurs are also considering Mbeumo’s Brentford teammate, Wissa, as a possible option for the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Tottenham have held ‘internal discussions’ about pursuing a potential deal to sign the 28-year-old striker.

Nottingham Forest are also said to be interested in Wissa despite failing in their efforts to sign him in the January transfer window.

Wissa’s current contract is set to expire next summer, although there is an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Taking the year option into account, the Bees are likely to demand at least £40m to consider parting ways with Wissa this summer.

Wissa's impressive season

Wissa is attracting transfer interest after enjoying a successful season alongside his fellow Brentford attacker, Mbeumo.

The pair scored 39 Premier League goals between them in the 2024-25 campaign, making up 59% of the club's overall tally.

Wissa scored 19 of those goals to finish the season as the league's sixth-highest scorer behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland, Chris Wood and Mbeumo.