Tottenham Hotspur can reportedly recall one of their loanees to the club during the January transfer window, but only if the worst should happen injury-wise.

The Lilywhites have made positive strides under Thomas Frank so far this season, as the Dane oversaw his third win from four Premier League games on Saturday evening against West Ham United.

Spurs struck through Micky van de Ven, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Sarr in a 3-0 beating of the Irons, where Cristian Romero also had a first-half goal disallowed for an apparent foul.

Romero nevertheless registered a direct contribution at the London Stadium, pinging a long ball forward for Bergvall to latch onto, before Van de Ven finished low into the net from the Swede's own assist.

Frank's first-choice centre-back duo had their names up in lights during the London derby, and the Dane can also call upon Kevin Danso and the experienced Ben Davies in the heart of defence.

Tottenham have 'recall option' for Luka Vuskovic in worst-case scenario

However, new signing Kota Takai is yet to make an appearance for the club due to a foot injury, which could take another few weeks to heal, and injuries have not been kind to Tottenham's defence in recent years.

Van de Ven has already missed 48 games for club and country since joining Spurs - suffering four separate hamstring injuries - while Romero missed three months of last term with a hamstring injury of his own.

A repeat this season may not be so disastrous, though, as according to BILD - via The Spurs Web - the Europa League winners can recall Luka Vuskovic from his loan spell at Hamburger SV during the January transfer window.

Tottenham will only be able to bring Vuskovic back to North London if they are hit with more than one serious injury in defence, though, otherwise the Croatian youngster will continue his development in the Bundesliga.

Spurs agreed to sign Vuskovic from Hajduk Split in 2023, but the 2007-born defender did not officially join the club until his 18th birthday earlier this year, and he is still waiting for his competitive Tottenham debut.

Vuskovic scored and provided an assist in a 2-0 pre-season win over Reading, though, and he was on the bench in Spurs' first three games of the season against Paris Saint-Germain, Burnley and Manchester City.

How did Tottenham's Vuskovic perform on Hamburg debut?

The teenager experienced the true meaning of a baptism of fire on his Bundesliga debut over the weekend, being thrown into the starting XI for Hamburg's trip to reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Vuskovic and co were thumped 5-0 by Vincent Kompany's side, as Harry Kane struck a brace while Aleksandar Pavlovic, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz also found the back of the net for the Bavarians.

Vuskovic nevertheless contributed to the defensive effort with six clearances, one block and one interception, while completing 86% of his passes and registering a successful dribble.

The 18-year-old had forged a reputation as a major goal threat before his summer loan move, and he has already netted 11 strikes in his senior career.