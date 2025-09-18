Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven next summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven in 2026.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night as Spurs secured an opening-gameweek success over Villarreal in the Champions League.

Van de Ven has continued as a key presence for the North Londoners at the beginning of this term, starting four Premier League matches.

The centre-back produced a clinical finish more associated with a seasoned striker to find the net against West Ham United last weekend.

Since making the switch from Wolfsburg to the English capital in 2023, Van de Ven has played 57 games for Spurs, scoring five goals.

Real Madrid eyeing up Tottenham's Van den Ven?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to secure the services of a Premier League defender next year.

The report claims that Los Blancos are interested in purchasing Tottenham and Netherlands centre-back Van de Ven in the near future.

It is understood that Real Madrid are preparing for an overhaul of their backline, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger set to leave next summer.

It is believed that Van de Ven is a serious option for the La Liga giants, with Liverpool man Ibrahima Konate also a target for the European powerhouses.

Tottenham supposedly value the Dutchman at just under £70m - a figure that does not deter Los Blancos from attempting a deal.

What could Van de Ven bring?

Just minutes into his Tottenham debut back in 2023, it was abundantly clear that Van de Ven had recovery speed unlike most other centre-backs.

That helped Spurs enjoy a 10-game unbeaten run at the beginning of the 2023-24 term under Ange Postecoglou, who is now in charge of Nottingham Forest.

A number of injuries have hindered Van de Ven time in North London, however it is fair to say that he could have a major positive impact at the Bernabeu.