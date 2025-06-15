Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo responds to speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and reacts to Thomas Frank's move to the former.

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has insisted that he must "accept" the whirlwind of stories surrounding his future amid links with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Cameroon international was one of just five players to hit the 20-goal mark in the 2024-25 Premier League season, joining Chris Wood, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak in that exclusive club.

Having gone from strength to strength in the top flight, Mbeumo has inevitably been tipped to join one of the Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' teams; both Spurs and Man United are thought to be pushing for a move this summer.

Thomas Frank's switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has ostensibly given Spurs a boost in the race, and Mbeumo is believed to be intrigued by a move to the Europa League winners.

However, Man United are not giving up hope of pipping Tottenham to the 25-year-old's signature, and the Red Devils are supposedly still optimistic of sealing a deal despite already having one offer rejected.

Mbeumo: 'Transfer speculation is the life of a footballer'

The former Troyes attacker recently visited the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where he gave an interview to Sky Sports talking Frank's exit and transfer speculation.

Speaking out on the Spurs and Man United links for the first time, Mbeumo responded: "It is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it."

Mbeumo is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, although Brentford are still understood to be after a £60m fee to sanction his departure in the summer transfer window.

The attacker has gone from strength to strength since joining the Bees in 2019, winning promotion in his second season and initially forming a menacing attacking trio with Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Mbeumo has since established formidable relationships with Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa, and his 242 appearances for Brentford have brought 121 direct goal involvements, 70 of his own and 51 assists.

Mbeumo backs Frank to succeed as Tottenham manager

However, the Bees are now preparing for a seismic change following Frank's move to Tottenham, and Mbeumo has backed his former manager to succeed in a more pressurised environment.

"He's done so much for me, trusted me from the start, I think he developed the team so well," Mbeumo said of Frank. "He developed me as a human and a player. I can only wish him all the best.

"He knows everything, he's really smart, he knows the way he wants to play. He's been fantastic for Brentford. He's going to have some time to adapt.

"It's going to change for him. UCL games, more expectations, but I'm sure he's going to do well. He knows how to talk to people and that's why we've been playing so well as well."

Mbeumo is reportedly one of two Brentford attackers on Tottenham's shortlist, although the Lilywhites have already completed the permanent signing of Mathys Tel in a deal that could end up costing as much as £42.6m.