Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a boost in their efforts to re-sign a former academy graduate, who could help alleviate the Lilywhites' well-documented home-grown concerns.

Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) are both doubtful for the contest due to injury, while Mathys Tel was not selected for Tottenham's Champions League league-phase squad.

Frank had to take the difficult decision to leave out the likes of Tel, Kota Takai and Yves Bissouma for the opening stage, as Spurs could not name their full allocation of 25 players owing to a lack of club or association-trained squad members.

Under UEFA rules, in order to name a 25-strong squad, clubs must include eight locally-trained players, who have either represented the club or another team in the same national association for an uninterrupted period of three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Spurs transfer news: Sunderland 'open' to January Dennis Cirkin sale

One player who would fit the bill is Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin, who came through the Tottenham youth academy but failed to make a single senior appearance for the Lilywhites before joining the Black Cats in 2021.

The 23-year-old quickly became a Sunderland stalwart, though, playing 39 Championship games during their promotion-winning season last term and directly contributing to five goals along the way.

However, Cirkin - who is yet to make an appearance in the 2025-26 season due to injury - is out of contract at the end of the season, and TBR Football claims that the Black Cats will 'explore the possibility' of a sale in January.

Cirkin is expected to return from a wrist injury in a few weeks' time, but following the signings of Reinildo and Arthur Masuaku, he could be Regis Le Bris's third-choice left-back by the time he returns.

As a result, Sunderland are open to cashing in on the Republic of Ireland international during the January transfer window, as he is highly unlikely to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Cirkin to Spurs: An astute signing or pressing the panic button?

While Cirkin never made a first-team appearance for Tottenham during his first spell at the club, he was included in matchday squads in the Premier League and Europa League under Jose Mourinho, which is no mean feat for a young player.

After also winning promotion from League One with Sunderland in 2021-22, Cirkin quickly adapted to Championship football, but the step-up from the second tier to the Premier League is a much bigger one.

The left-back's lack of top-flight experience should not be a key factor in Spurs' decision-making, as Sunderland should accept a nominal fee for Cirkin, but whether he would get the game time he desires in North London remains to be seen.

At 23, Cirkin is at the stage where regular game time is a necessity, and Tottenham boss Frank already has Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence capable of doing a competent job at left-back.

Spurs' interest in Cirkin makes complete sense from an administrative point of view, but without guarantees over game time, the former Lilywhites youth product may very well seek out opportunities elsewhere.