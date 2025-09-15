Frank's forward? La Liga attacker 'on the radar' of Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the situation of winger Ruben Vargas at Sevilla ahead of the winter transfer window.

After their shock Europa League triumph last season, the Lilywhites are preparing for their Champions League opener with Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Tottenham have made a solid start to the Premier League campaign after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

The North Londoners - now under the tutelage of Thomas Frank - sit third in the top-flight rankings, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal.

Frank's troops returned from the international break in style on Saturday evening when they smashed West Ham United 3-0 at the London Stadium.

Tottenham have Sevilla star Vargas 'on their radar'

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Tottenham are keen on securing a La Liga talent during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Sevilla and Switzerland attacker Vargas is on the radar of the Europa League winners as 2026 approaches.

As well as Frank's men, it is understood that Europa League-competing Aston Villa are also closely monitoring Vargas's situation.

However, at this stage, it is believed that Spurs have the financial muscle and sporting ambition to beat the Villans in a race for the winger.

Vargas attracted interest during the most recent summer transfer window, with Villarreal supposedly seeing a bid rejected for the player.

Why is Vargas wanted in North London?

Focusing on the here and now, Vargas has made an exceptional start to the La Liga campaign, providing three assists in as many contests.

Following a near six-year spell at Augsburg in Germany, the Swiss attacker made the switch to Sevilla at the beginning of the calendar year.

After just 14 appearances for the Spanish side, Vargas is capturing the attention of clubs from the most-watched league in the world.