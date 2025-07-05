Tottenham Hotspur reportedly face competition from Inter Milan to sign a £21.5m-rated Cristian Romero replacement in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to fend off interest from Inter Milan to win the race for Genoa's Koni de Winter this summer.

The Lilywhites have seen little high-profile activity either in or out of the club during the current transfer window, having spent the first half of June sorting out their managerial situation.

Thomas Frank has inherited a tight-knit group of players, although Cristian Romero's future remains a hot-button topic amid rumoured interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Claims emerged from South America earlier this week that Atletico had struck a verbal agreement to sign the Argentine World Cup winner, although those reports were swiftly shot down.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone is thought to have a serious interest in bringing his compatriot to the Spanish capital this summer, where Spurs would be expected to sign a replacement if such a deal does materialise.

Tottenham 'learn De Winter asking price' amid Romero concerns

The Lilywhites have already signed Kevin Danso on a permanent deal from Lens this summer, in addition to reportedly agreeing a £5m deal for Kawasaki Frontale youngster Kota Takai.

The latter is expected to be integrated into the first team straight away, while teenager Luka Vuskovic will also be given the chance to impress Frank during Spurs' run of pre-season friendlies.

However, talkSPORT claims that Genoa's De Winter is firmly on Tottenham's radar after two solid seasons with Genoa, whom he has scored three goals in 57 appearances for in all tournaments.

The 23-year-old signed for Il Grifone permanently from Juventus last summer after an initial loan spell, and they would be looking for a healthy profit on the €8m (£6.9m) they paid the Bianconeri for the Belgian in 2024.

Genoa's asking price would still be feasible for a club of Tottenham's calibre, though, as the Italian side apparently want £21.5m to sanction his permanent exit during the current window.

The Europa League winners must also be wary of reported interest from Inter Milan in De Winter, who can play as a right-back and defensive midfielder as well as in the heart of defence.

Which other Romero replacements can Spurs target?

At a modest £21.5m, De Winter would prove to be a far cheaper alternative to another of Tottenham's reported defensive targets - RB Leipzig and France centre-back Castello Lukeba.

The former Lyon man is thought to have a €90m (£77.7m) release clause in his contract with the German giants, although there is an expectation that Leipzig will accept a lower fee.

Tottenham may have to go abroad rather than close to home to find a Romero successor, as Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new deal on Merseyside, while Liverpool are thought to be leading the race for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.