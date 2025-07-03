Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify a new Cristian Romero replacement as they join Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the chase for a 22-year-old Bundesliga defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba as uncertainty reigns over Cristian Romero's future.

Integral defender Romero is understood to be a priority target for Atletico Madrid in the current window, and it was recently claimed that the two clubs had reached an agreement in principle over a summer transfer.

Those reports from Argentina were quickly shot down, but Diego Simeone is supposedly determined to bring his compatriot to the Spanish capital before the summer window slams shut.

Romero's Tottenham deal now has a little under two years left to run too, meaning that the Europa League winners may not stand in his way of leaving if an offer comes in that is too good to refuse.

Spurs have already struck a permanent deal for former Lens loanee Kevin Danso as a potential replacement, and Thomas Frank could also add two young players to his defensive ranks in pre-season.

A £5m deal has apparently been agreed for Kawasaki Frontale defender Kota Takai, while teenage talent Luka Vuskovic could be given the chance to force his way into the first team too.

Tottenham 'in three-team battle' to sign Leipzig's Lukeba

However, Romero's departure would likely lead to the addition of another defender, and Foot Mercato claims that 22-year-old Leipzig centre-back Lukeba is wanted by the Tottenham powers-that-be.

The former Lyon man has gone from strength to strength in Germany since leaving his homeland two years ago, making 72 appearances for Leipzig in all tournaments and scoring one goal.

Lukeba was also a standout player for France at the Under-21 Euros, providing two assists in four appearances as his nation lost to eventual runners-up Germany in the semi-finals.

Spurs will not land the 2002-born centre-back without a fight, though, as Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also rumoured to be monitoring developments surrounding his future this summer.

Liverpool have already seen Jarell Quansah leave for Bayer Leverkusen and are struggling to tie Ibrahima Konate to a new contract, but Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi appears to be higher up on their shortlist at present.

Why Tottenham must prepare for Lukeba bidding war

Following apparent interest from Chelsea and Manchester United last year, Leipzig struck an agreement with Lukeba to extend his contract until the end of the 2028-29 season.

That deal is understood to include a hefty €90m (£77.9m) release clause, but the report adds that Leipzig are prepared to accept a lower fee as per an agreement with the player's camp.

As a result, Tottenham face the very real prospect of a bidding war with Bayern and Liverpool for the signature of the 22-year-old, but owing to their limited spending so far this summer, money should not be a problem.