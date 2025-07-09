Frank 'driving' Spurs pursuit for Brentford forward

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is reportedly pushing to bring one of his former Brentford forwards to the club this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is reportedly keen to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa this summer.

Frank ended his long stint as Brentford boss last month to take over the reins at Spurs following Ange Postecoglou's sacking.

The Dane has already been linked with a potential reunion with Bryan Mbeumo, although the Cameroon international appears to have his heart set on a move to Manchester United.

While Frank may not be able to recruit Mbeumo, he is looking to sign another player he knows well from his time as Brentford head coach.

Frank pushing for Wissa signing

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Frank is the driving force behind Tottenham's interest in signing Wissa this summer.

The update claims that Spurs are currently weighing up a move, with Wissa believed to be keen to reunite with his former manager.

As per Sky Sports News, Tottenham have already 'explored the conditions' of a transfer, although they are yet to make contact with Brentford over a potential move.

There is a belief that Brentford will ask for less than the £65m they are demanding to part ways with Mbeumo.

They are unable to request a similar asking price due to the fact that Wissa will be available as a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

How could Wissa's future impact Mbeumo?

Man United have already failed with two bids for Mbuemo, but they are still confident that they can reach an agreement with the Bees.

However, their pursuit could be affected by Wissa's future, with Brentford reluctant to sell both of their two key attackers during the same transfer window.

Wissa and Mbeumo scored 39 Premier League goals between them last season, making up 59% of Brentford's overall tally in the top flight.

With that in mind, the Bees will recognise that it will be extremely difficult to replace that level of output if Wissa and Mbeumo both depart before the September 1 deadline.

Brentford have already seen their long-serving manager depart and are on the brink of selling their captain, Christian Norgaard, to Arsenal.