Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to bid around £52m for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Lilywhites made a positive start to their Champions League campaign earlier in the week, securing a narrow victory over Villarreal in North London.

Elsewhere in UEFA's top-tier club competition, Hjulmand played 70 minutes as Sporting Lisbon smashed tournament debutants Kairat Almaty 4-1.

Over recent times, the 26-year-old has gained the honour of captaining the Primeira Liga giants, highlighting his development in Lisbon.

Since making the switch from Italian outfit Lecce over the summer of 2023, Hjulmand has featured on 103 occasions for Sporting, scoring eight goals.

Tottenham plotting £52m move for Hjulmand?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Tottenham are plotting the reinforcement of their midfield ranks during the upcoming transfer windows.

The report states that the Europa League winners are keen on securing the services of Denmark international Hjulmand on a big-money deal.

It is understood that Tottenham are preparing to submit an initial financial package totalling £52m for the talents of the 26-year-old in the near future.

Despite being happy and content in Lisbon, it is believed that a lucrative switch to the Premier League could be too good to turn down for Hjulmand.

Fellow Dane and Spurs head coach Thomas Frank is said to be a major part in the North London club's interest in the engine room enforcer.

Sporting suffer raids

After a successful spell under the tutelage of Ruben Amorim, Sporting Lisbon's greatest talents continue to be snatched by Europe's elite clubs.

The most obvious example of this is the move of Swedish marksman Viktor Gyokeres to Premier League giants Arsenal over the summer.

Following his record of netting around a goal per game on the Portuguese scene, the 27-year-old was always destined for a transfer away.