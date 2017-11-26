Tottenham tracking Bologna's Adam Masina?

Tottenham are reportedly tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina ahead of Danny Rose's possible exit from the club.

England international Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester United in January due to a lack of playing time under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Mirror, 23-year-old Masina is on the shortlist for replacements should the club's current left-back leave.

Masina was born in Morocco but played for Italy at Under-21 level, and has been tipped for a senior call-up to the Azzurri.

The defender, who is a Serie A regular with Bologna, has 18 months left on his contract, and Spurs could potentially sign him for a lower fee than expected, should they see him as a serious target.

Spanish side Sevilla are also thought to be considering a move for the player.