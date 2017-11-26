Tottenham Hotspur tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina?

Tottenham tracking Bologna's Adam Masina?
© Getty Images
Tottenham are reportedly tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina ahead of Danny Rose's possible exit from the club.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Tottenham are reportedly tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina ahead of Danny Rose's possible exit from the club.

England international Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester United in January due to a lack of playing time under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Mirror, 23-year-old Masina is on the shortlist for replacements should the club's current left-back leave.

Masina was born in Morocco but played for Italy at Under-21 level, and has been tipped for a senior call-up to the Azzurri.

The defender, who is a Serie A regular with Bologna, has 18 months left on his contract, and Spurs could potentially sign him for a lower fee than expected, should they see him as a serious target.

Spanish side Sevilla are also thought to be considering a move for the player.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Masina, Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
 Bologna's defender from Morocco Adam Masina (L) jumps for the ball with Napoli's defender from Spain Raul Albiol during the Italian Serie A football match Carpi vs AC Milan at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna on December 6, 2015.
Tottenham Hotspur tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina?
Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Bologna News
Bologna's defender from Morocco Adam Masina (L) jumps for the ball with Napoli's defender from Spain Raul Albiol during the Italian Serie A football match Carpi vs AC Milan at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna on December 6, 2015.
Tottenham Hotspur tracking Bologna left-back Adam Masina?
 Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce smiles before his side's pre-season clash with Shrewsbury Town on July 15, 2017
Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?
 Edin Dzeko in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Result: Stephan El Shaarawy nets as Roma beat Bologna
English clubs 'still monitoring Donsah'Donadoni unhappy with penalty decisionYoung Birmingham defender joins BolognaReport: Watford make Saphir Taider enquiryDonsah willing to strike over Muntari ban
Forest pair being tracked by Bologna?Mario Balotelli on Bologna radarMan City lead Amadou Diawara race?Result: Hellas Verona boost survival chancesResult: Juve's 15-game Serie A winning run ends
> Bologna Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 