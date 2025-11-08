Thomas Frank has explained why he took Xavi Simons off after Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur conceded a stoppage-time goal as they drew 2-2 against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo, who headed home a brilliant right-wing cross from Amad Diallo.

In the 79th minute, with the scoreline still 1-0, Frank decided to take Xavi Simons off, and the decision was met with a smattering of boos from the home fans.

Simons was replaced by Mathys Tel, who scored within five minutes, and the decision proved to be vindicated.

Richarlison thought he had won the match for his side by scoring in the 91st minute, but Matthijs de Ligt scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for the Red Devils.

What Frank has said about Simons

After the match, Frank told reporters that he felt the team needed fresh legs at the moment, which is why he took the 22-year-old attacker off, despite his decent performance.

Frank said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Sometimes you're lucky. But of course, I would say that every single time I take a decision to stop a player, it's with one aim to make the team win or get back in the game or try to see the game out

"It's only with one aim to try to win the game. No doubt, Mathys did well, great goal, great involvement. In general, I think Xavi played a fine game, a positive one, but you also need a little bit of freshness."

Frank named a strong attacking line-up, where both Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani started alongside Simons and Brennan Johnson, but they were restricted to only four shots on target in the entire match.

Tottenham disappointing at home yet again

After a convincing win in midweek in the Champions League at home against Copenhagen, many had expected Spurs to translate the form into the league, which did not happen.

The manner in which they conceded a late goal should demoralise the dressing room, as surely they wasted a fantastic opportunity to pick up all three points.

The only positive they can draw from the match is that Tottenham have not lost their third consecutive Premier League home game.

While Spurs have avoided their 10th defeat at home in 2025, they still collected only 14 points from their past 20 home games, a record that does not fill them with glory.

It appears that fans are gradually getting impatient with poor performances at home, and Frank should find a way to return to winning ways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the earliest after the international break.