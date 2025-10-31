Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Chelsea, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are available for selection.

Romero picked up a minor adductor injury during warm-up ahead of the Aston Villa clash, and not only missed the game, but also remained absent against Monaco and Everton.

Left-back Udogie has not played since October 4 and has missed Spurs' last four games in all competitions due to knee issues, but like Romero, he has also recovered fully.

Frank, however, has refused to give a definite answer as to whether they will be in the starting line-up, but suggested that he will make the final decision after consulting with the medical team.

Change in formation if Romero returns?

Ahead of the match, the Spurs boss told reporters: "I am very aware of trying to be able to take the best possible decisions. In the end, I will get a lot of information from the medical and performance staff, but in the end, it's always on me.

"If a player breaks down, then it's on me. I take decisions, I get all of the information, and then I need to take a difficult, brave or easy choice.

"If he [Romero] was fit enough, he'd have been involved Wednesday [Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle], so he's ready to be involved tomorrow and let's see how much."

In the absence of Romero, Frank has used Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven at the back in the 3-0 win against Everton, while Joao Palhinha came in place of the Dutchman in the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Danso was superb against the Toffees, and therefore Romero's return could open a lot of tactical possibilities for Frank, including a switch to a back five, a system which could cause Chelsea problems.

Djed Spence has started in seven Premier League games this season, but Udogie could replace him in the starting XI in the crucial London derby.

Spurs injury update on trio

Frank has confirmed that Wilson Odobert, who missed Tottenham's last two games, is also in contention to face the Blues.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke is not yet ready to return to training anytime soon, after the striker underwent a minor ankle surgery, and he is likely to return after the November international break.

Spurs have badly missed Dejan Kulusevski this season, and the Swedish winger is not yet on the grass following his knee surgery in the summer.