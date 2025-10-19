New Team Header for Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank delivers update on Cristian Romero injury last-minute Tottenham change

By
'He felt a little bit': Thomas Frank delivers injury update on Spurs star
Thomas Frank provides a positive update on the fitness of Cristian Romero, who missed the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has picked up a minor adductor injury. 

The Argentine defender was initially named in Tottenham's starting line-up against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League clash after the international break. 

The defender then picked up an injury in the warm-up and was removed from the squad just before the game, which Spurs lost 2-1

The north London club confirmed ahead of the game that Kevin Danso would replace Romero, and Micky van de Ven would take the captain's armband. 

Frank delivers Romero injury update 

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero pictured on December 8, 2024

Romero was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer window, but he chose to stay put and took the captaincy following the departure of Son Heung-Min. 

The Argentine has been an epitome of consistency for Spurs over the years, but he has often struggled with fitness issues, and missed a huge chunk of games last season. 

The 27-year-old has made seven starts in the Premier League this season, but it remains unclear how long he will be out of action after the latest injury blow. 

Frank confirmed that Romero has picked up a minor adductor injury and hinted that he should return to action soon. 

"Minor abductor injury. He felt a little bit the past few days. We expected him to be fine but he wasn't. I don't think it is too big," said the Spurs boss, as quoted by the Spurs Web

Tottenham suffer second Premier League defeat 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on September 24, 2025

Spurs made a bright start to the game and took the lead inside the opening five minutes through Rodrigo Bentancur, but Villa came back strongly and scored goals through Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia. 

It was their second defeat of the 2025-26 season, and while the north London club have made a decent start to the campaign, they have now managed only one win in their last four league games. 

Tottenham will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Monaco in the Champions League in midweek away from home, but they could be without their skipper in France. 

Written by
Saikat Mandal

